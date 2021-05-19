Nepheline Syenite Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global nepheline syenite market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Nepheline Syenite Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Ceramic Manufacturing, Glass Manufacturing, Functional Fillers {Paint & Coatings, Adhesive & Sealants, and Plastic & Rubber}, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other nepheline syenite market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Nepheline Syenite Market are:

SCR-Sibelco N.V. (Belgium)

FINETON Industrial Minerals Limited (China)

The 3M Company (USA)

PhosAgro Group of Companies (Russia)

Anglo Pacific Minerals Ltd. (UK)

RUSAL PLC (Russia)

Market Restraint:

Disruption in Supply chain will Limit Production During COVID-19

The enactment of lockdown in various regions across the globe has destructively curbed the production of nepheline syenite. The disruption in the supply chain due to the new policies implemented by the government will cause severe damage to the market in the near future. The lack of laborers in developed countries can also act as an obstacle to the growth of the market. The halt in glass and ceramic production will simultaneously diminish the demand of the market. Additionally, the postponements in pre-produced orders, lack of capital management, and manufacturing operations will further aggravate the development of the market in the foreseeable future.

Regional Analysis

Heavy Demand for Quality Glass to Enable Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the demand for high-quality glass products from various industries. The US is the key importer and consumer of nepheline syenite in the world. The growing adoption of the quality alumina source for glass manufacturing in Canada and the US will enable speedy expansion of the market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising production of glass and ceramics in China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. China is predicted to hold a major share in the market owing to the high production and consumption of glass and ceramic in the region.

