Automotive Ceramics Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global automotive ceramics market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Automotive Ceramics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Types (Zirconia Oxide Ceramics, Alumina Oxide Ceramics, Titanate Oxide Ceramics, Others), By Application (Automotive Engine Parts, Automotive Electronics, Automotive Exhaust Systems, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other automotive ceramics market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Automotive Ceramics Market Research Report are:

CeramTec (Germany)

IBIDEN (Japan)

KYOCERA Corporation (Japan)

NGK SPARK PLUGS (INDIA) PVT. LTD. (Japan)

CoorsTek Inc. (United States)

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

Corning Incorporated (United States)

Saint-Gobain Ceramics (United States)

Elan Technology (United States)

Ceradyne, Inc. (United States)

Other Key Players

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Investment by Major Companies in North America to Bolster Growth

Among all regions, North America was worth USD 243.8 million in 2019 and is expected to showcase augmented growth in the global automotive ceramics market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing investment in the automotive sector to develop superior quality ceramics by major companies such as General Motors in the region. Owing to the presence of a large urban population and higher living standards in this region, the market will exhibit an exponential growth in the forthcoming years. Europe is expected to experience significant market growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to the increasing focus on implementing stringent environment regulations and the presence of a well-established automotive industry between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

CoorsTek Showcasing New Technical Ceramics to Strengthen Product Portfolio

In September 2019, CoorsTek, a global technical ceramics provider, showcased several benefits of technical ceramics at the Electric & Hybrid Technology Expo 2019 (EVT19). The company supplemented detailed insights on how the technical automotive ceramic components are bringing upon dynamic changes in the hybrid and EV systems. According to the company, it will display technical ceramic substrates that aim at improving the performance and safety of the electronic systems even in a harsher environment. The global automotive ceramics market report mentions that the companies are adopting strategies such as the introduction of new products, merger and acquisition, and collaboration to strengthen their position in the fiercely competitive global marketplace during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis for Automotive Ceramics Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Automotive Ceramics Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Automotive Ceramics Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Automotive Ceramics Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

