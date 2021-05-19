Sterilization Pouches Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global sterilization pouches market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Sterilization Pouches Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Sterilization Pouches {Paper Pouches, Plastic Pouches}, Sterilization Wrapping, Sterilization Containers and Others), By Application (Hospitals, CSSDs, Clinics & and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other sterilization pouches market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Market Restraint

Increasing Generation of Plastic Waste by Medical Facilities to Stem Market Growth

Medical facilities generate enormous amounts of plastic waste, since majority of instruments and equipment used in these facilities contain plastics. According to the US Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council, 40% (approximately 5 million pounds) of plastic waste generated in US hospitals is from sterilization pouches and wraps. As a result, there is growing clamor for the use of reusable and recyclable plastic sterilization products in hospitals. Surveys conducted by Practice Greenhealth, a non-profit organization dedicated to make hospitals more sustainable, found that hospitals that had replaced sing-use plastic devices with reusable ones have experienced a significant decline in waste generation. Greenhealth also opines that reusable medical products can also reduce costs by a sizeable margin for healthcare facilities.

Regional Insights

Consistent Access to Quality Healthcare to Ensure Stable Product Demand in North America

In 2019, the market size in North America stood at USD 9,534.68 million and the region is expected to dominate the sterilization pouches market share in the forthcoming years. The main reason for this is the assured access to standard healthcare services and products to populations across the region. Moreover, per capita healthcare expenditure in Europe is also considerably high compared to other countries, which is further fueling the growth of the regional market.

The market in Europe is anticipated to showcase promising growth owing to active adoption of advanced sterilization solutions in healthcare facilities in Western Europe. In Asia Pacific, healthcare expenditure is steadily rising, especially in India and China, which augurs well for the global market.

