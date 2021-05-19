Metal Forging Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global metal forging market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Metal Forging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Raw Material (Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum, Magnesium, Titanium, and Others), By Technology (Closed Die, Open Die, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Mechanical Equipment, Aerospace & Railways, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other metal forging market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Metal Forging Market Research Report are:

Arconic (US)

Aichi Steel Corporation (Japan)

Nippon Steel Corp (Japan)

Allegheny Technologies Inc. (US)

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. (US)

Bharat Forge Ltd (India)

Bruck GmbH (Germany)

ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany)

L&T Special Steel and Heavy Forgings (India)

China First Heavy Industries (China)

All Metals & Forge Group (US)

Schuler AG (US)

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (Japan)

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. (India)

Metal forging is a type of metal forming method that mainly involves the use of compression force on a piece of metal to deform it, and further create the desired shape, size, and volume. The most common forged metal products are titanium, aluminum, copper, magnesium, and others. The process of forging is beneficial as it aids in strengthening of the metals by eliminating internal gas pockets that tend to weaken the metals. This process also increases the strength and durability of the metals.

The global metal forging market size is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing demand of the product for the automotive sector. Furthermore, increasing government support for the production of e-vehicles will favor the adoption of metal forging. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled “Metal Forging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Raw Material (Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum, Magnesium, Titanium, and Others), By Technology (Closed Die, Open Die, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Mechanical Equipment, Aerospace & Railways, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”, observes that the market is projected to reach USD 135.01 billion by 2027, while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% between 2020 and 2027. The report further mentions that the market was worth USD 80.79 billion in 2019.

Regional Analysis for Metal Forging Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Metal Forging Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Metal Forging Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Metal Forging Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

