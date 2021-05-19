May 2021 Report On Global 1,4-butenediol Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of 1,4-butenediol, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the 1,4-butenediol industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
BASF SE
International Specialty Products
Shanxi Sanwei Group
LyondellBasell Chemicals
Dairen Chemicals
Mitsubishi Chemicals
Invista
By Type:
Reppe process
Davy process
Butadiene process
Propylene oxide process
others
By Application:
THF
PBT
GBL
PU
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 1,4-butenediol Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Reppe process
1.2.2 Davy process
1.2.3 Butadiene process
1.2.4 Propylene oxide process
1.2.5 others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 THF
1.3.2 PBT
1.3.3 GBL
1.3.4 PU
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global 1,4-butenediol Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global 1,4-butenediol Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global 1,4-butenediol Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global 1,4-butenediol Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global 1,4-butenediol Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global 1,4-butenediol (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global 1,4-butenediol Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global 1,4-butenediol Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global 1,4-butenediol (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global 1,4-butenediol Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global 1,4-butenediol Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global 1,4-butenediol (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global 1,4-butenediol Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global 1,4-butenediol Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States 1,4-butenediol Market Analysis
3.1 United States 1,4-butenediol Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States 1,4-butenediol Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe 1,4-butenediol Market Analysis
4.1 Europe 1,4-butenediol Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe 1,4-butenediol Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe 1,4-butenediol Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China 1,4-butenediol Market Analysis
5.1 China 1,4-butenediol Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China 1,4-butenediol Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan 1,4-butenediol Market Analysis
6.1 Japan 1,4-butenediol Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan 1,4-butenediol Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia 1,4-butenediol Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia 1,4-butenediol Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia 1,4-butenediol Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia 1,4-butenediol Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India 1,4-butenediol Market Analysis
8.1 India 1,4-butenediol Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India 1,4-butenediol Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil 1,4-butenediol Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil 1,4-butenediol Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil 1,4-butenediol Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries 1,4-butenediol Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries 1,4-butenediol Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries 1,4-butenediol Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 BASF SE
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 BASF SE 1,4-butenediol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 BASF SE 1,4-butenediol Sales by Region
11.2 International Specialty Products
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 International Specialty Products 1,4-butenediol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 International Specialty Products 1,4-butenediol Sales by Region
11.3 Shanxi Sanwei Group
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Shanxi Sanwei Group 1,4-butenediol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Shanxi Sanwei Group 1,4-butenediol Sales by Region
11.4 LyondellBasell Chemicals
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 LyondellBasell Chemicals 1,4-butenediol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 LyondellBasell Chemicals 1,4-butenediol Sales by Region
11.5 Dairen Chemicals
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Dairen Chemicals 1,4-butenediol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Dairen Chemicals 1,4-butenediol Sales by Region
11.6 Mitsubishi Chemicals
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemicals 1,4-butenediol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemicals 1,4-butenediol Sales by Region
11.7 Invista
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Invista 1,4-butenediol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Invista 1,4-butenediol Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
..continued
