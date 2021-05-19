May 2021 Report On Global 1,4-butenediol Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of 1,4-butenediol, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the 1,4-butenediol industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

BASF SE

International Specialty Products

Shanxi Sanwei Group

LyondellBasell Chemicals

Dairen Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Invista

By Type:

Reppe process

Davy process

Butadiene process

Propylene oxide process

others

By Application:

THF

PBT

GBL

PU

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 1,4-butenediol Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Reppe process

1.2.2 Davy process

1.2.3 Butadiene process

1.2.4 Propylene oxide process

1.2.5 others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 THF

1.3.2 PBT

1.3.3 GBL

1.3.4 PU

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global 1,4-butenediol Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global 1,4-butenediol Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global 1,4-butenediol Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global 1,4-butenediol Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global 1,4-butenediol Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global 1,4-butenediol (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global 1,4-butenediol Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global 1,4-butenediol Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global 1,4-butenediol (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global 1,4-butenediol Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global 1,4-butenediol Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global 1,4-butenediol (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global 1,4-butenediol Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global 1,4-butenediol Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States 1,4-butenediol Market Analysis

3.1 United States 1,4-butenediol Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States 1,4-butenediol Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe 1,4-butenediol Market Analysis

4.1 Europe 1,4-butenediol Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe 1,4-butenediol Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe 1,4-butenediol Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China 1,4-butenediol Market Analysis

5.1 China 1,4-butenediol Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China 1,4-butenediol Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan 1,4-butenediol Market Analysis

6.1 Japan 1,4-butenediol Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan 1,4-butenediol Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia 1,4-butenediol Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia 1,4-butenediol Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia 1,4-butenediol Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia 1,4-butenediol Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India 1,4-butenediol Market Analysis

8.1 India 1,4-butenediol Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India 1,4-butenediol Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil 1,4-butenediol Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil 1,4-butenediol Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil 1,4-butenediol Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries 1,4-butenediol Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries 1,4-butenediol Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries 1,4-butenediol Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain 1,4-butenediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 BASF SE

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 BASF SE 1,4-butenediol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 BASF SE 1,4-butenediol Sales by Region

11.2 International Specialty Products

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 International Specialty Products 1,4-butenediol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 International Specialty Products 1,4-butenediol Sales by Region

11.3 Shanxi Sanwei Group

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Shanxi Sanwei Group 1,4-butenediol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Shanxi Sanwei Group 1,4-butenediol Sales by Region

11.4 LyondellBasell Chemicals

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 LyondellBasell Chemicals 1,4-butenediol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 LyondellBasell Chemicals 1,4-butenediol Sales by Region

11.5 Dairen Chemicals

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Dairen Chemicals 1,4-butenediol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Dairen Chemicals 1,4-butenediol Sales by Region

11.6 Mitsubishi Chemicals

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemicals 1,4-butenediol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemicals 1,4-butenediol Sales by Region

11.7 Invista

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Invista 1,4-butenediol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Invista 1,4-butenediol Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

..continued

