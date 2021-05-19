Operational Intelligence Market Share, Growth By Top Company, Region, Current Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The Operational Intelligence Market was valued at USD 2.17 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.06 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025. The need for data quality management, data discovery, and visualization is compelling the businesses for adopting operational intelligence software. On-premise ESB and BPM (business process management) solutions are well suited for vertical scalability, during the integration of an enterprise’s complex internal systems and architecture. According to Forbes, 27% of the workload will be on-premise by 2020. There will be a 10% drop in absolute terms, as the same is 37% in 2019. ​

– Increasing adoption of Big Data Analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT)​ across end-users are driving the market. With the emergence of Big Data and the increasing need to make critical business decisions within a compressed timeframe, the operational intelligence (OI) and analytics tools have gained a substantial market share in the past decade. According to IBM, 62% of retailers reported that the use of information (Big Data and analytics) gives their organizations a competitive edge. This percentage is relative to 63% of cross-industry respondents.

– Further, the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) is an extension of digital connectivity to devices and sensors in homes, businesses, vehicles, and potentially almost anywhere. This innovation means that virtually any device can generate and transmit data about its operations – data to which analytics can be applied to facilitate monitoring and a range of automatic functions. To do these tasks IoT requires operational intelligence (OI). Players such as PTC Inc, understand real-time production performance and prevent problems before they happen via IIoT-delivered insights into operational efficiency.

– The growing need for real-time data analytics drives the market. ​The impact of operational intelligence in a data-driven world is clear and is rising significantly. A study conducted by Accenture in 2018, on 460 enterprise operational executives from across the world, revealed that 96% of respondents agreed to the fact that predictive decision based on real-time data is one of the most significant drivers that is impacting their business.​

– Further, the spread of COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of operational intelligence tools. It is crucial for organizations to adopt digitally enabled solutions to accelerate the performance of operations seamlessly while working remotely.

– The economic demand destruction triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic is propelling the Middle East energy industry to accelerate its adoption of the 4th Industrial Revolution digital toolbox and embed greater operational efficiencies. Also, the global investment in the energy sector is expected to plunge 20 percent this year, or by almost USD 400 billion, compared to last year as the pandemic takes a beating on the energy sector (source: International Energy Agency).​

Key Market Trends

Cloud Accounts for Significant Market Share

– Cloud deployment is expected to hold a prominent share of the market, owing to the added benefits, such as cost-saving, accessibility, scalability, and centralized service. According to Forbes, 83% of the enterprise workload will be in the cloud, by 2020, out of which 41% of the enterprise workload will be run on public cloud platforms. Another 20% will be private-cloud-based, while 22% will rely on hybrid cloud adoption.​

– According to the survey by Flexera, cloud strategy is increasingly being focused on hybrid, instead of public and private. A hybrid cloud is a new norm for how businesses deliver products and services. According to Flexera, the hybrid cloud penetration rate increased to 58% in 2019 compared to 2018, which was 51%.

– Further, an increasing number of banks are migrating their data, process, and infrastructure to clouds, so as to benefit from cloud implementation, which further eases the integration of enterprise applications. For instance, the State Bank of India, which operates across 23,000 branches, chose Office 365, a cloud-powered productivity solution from Microsoft, in order to improve communication and collaboration among its workforce and transform itself into a modern workplace. ​

– Furthermore, in July 2020, Deutsche Bank and Google Cloud entered a strategic partnership with the goal of redefining how the bank develops and offers its financial services. The collaboration will enable Deutsche Bank to accelerate its cloud transition and build on the engineering capabilities of both companies.

– Deutsche Bank will gain direct access to data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to better serve its customers. Potential use cases include helping treasury clients with day-to-day tasks such as cash flow forecasting, improved risk analytics, and advanced security solutions to protect clients’ accounts.

– Further, players are integrating their solutions to provide effective business and operational environment. In June 2020, Honeywell and SAP SE announced that they have teamed up to create a joint cloud-based solution based on Honeywell Forge, the company’s enterprise performance management offering, and SAP Cloud Platform that will streamline and combine operational and business data with supporting better decision-making and driving greater efficiencies.

– The new offering enables facility managers and building owners to reposition their portfolios through cost savings and newly identified efficiencies, while also helping to improve the tenant experience.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets for operational intelligence solutions globally. The region is one of the largest e-commerce markets. According to (Worldpay Group plc, 2019), the eCommerce market in China is set to increase by 41% by 2022. In China, online retail, social communication, and payments are seamlessly integrated – and consumers are ready for the next generation of frictionless, invisible payments with the country having the most significant number of internet buyers at 440 million as of 2017 (UNCTD, 2019).

– Further, the BFSI sector in the region remains to be one of the most crucial end-user segments that have a massive potential for the market. In fact, as of 2019, the banks and financial institutions in the APAC region are projected to invest USD 19 million to build more than 40 light digital branches in high consumer traffic centers (Source: APAC Business Headlines, 2019).

– Moreover, digital transformation has become a top priority in the country and moving at a rapid pace, as a greater number of companies are implementing formal strategies to support their efforts. China Telecom has mentioned that in 2013, cloud computing was only worth 3% of China’s enterprise IT market, and it is expected to grow to 20% by 2020.

– Further, realizing that Public Cloud is not the single solution towards their digital journey, 91 percent of Indian enterprises are already in the process of rebalancing their Cloud strategy, compared to 73 percent globally, and 76 percent in the Asia region, according to Nutanix.

– Also, 42 percent of the enterprises in the country plans to shift the majority of their IT deployments to Hybrid Cloud. This reflects India’s enthusiasm for Hybrid Cloud adoption, which offers enterprises cloud mobility and agility as well as the ability to integrate multiple clouds, both public and private.

Competitive Landscape

The market for operational intelligence is fragmented and competitive, with small and big vendors providing visibility and insight into the business operations, allowing companies to make data-driven decisions. Key players are Vitria Technology Inc., Splunk Inc., etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– July 2020 – Cisco announced new intent-based networking solutions to help optimize business and network operations. As organizations face mounting challenges to deliver consistent and positive digital experiences, Cisco is driving networking advancements to keep customers connected, productive, and secure. The new innovations, focused on simplifying automation and providing IT and business insights, will enable IT teams, to be agile while staying closely aligned with business objectives.

– May 2019 – SAP rolled out ten new offerings that combine experience data (X-data) with operational data (O-data), to measure and improve the four core experiences of the business – customer, employee, product, and brand. They embed X-data directly into an enterprise’s applications, such as its CRM, ERP, or HCM systems, to drive continuous action and improvement.

