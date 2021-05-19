Coagulation Analyzers Market Review By Comprehensive Study, Development Status, Opportunities and Future Plans Forecast to 2028

The global coagulation analyzers market size is likely to foresee healthy growth owing to increasing prevalence of heart disease and introduction of novel products by the manufacturers during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its latest upcoming report, titled “Coagulation Analyzers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Semi-automated Coagulation Analyzer, Manual Analyzers, Others), By Test Type (Prothrombin Time Testing, Fibrinogen Testing, D-dimer Testing, Others), By Technology (Optical Technology, Mechanical Technology, Electrochemical Technology, Others), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/coagulation-analysers-market-101858

A coagulation analyzer is a type of device that is primarily used to measure and evaluate the rate of speed at which a clot formation takes place in a human body. In addition to this, it accurately detects the presence of blood clots in the blood vessels, thus, preventing the chances of a heart attack, embolism, or thrombosis. According to data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) account for over 17.9 million deaths every year and are termed as the number 1 cause of death across the globe. Furthermore, it is designed in a way that it can analyze a large number of patients, while having the capacity to store records of up to 600 patient tests.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/coagulation-analysers-market-101858

What does the Market Report Include?

The market report includes an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations and are contributing to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the market has been included during the projected horizon.

Drivers and Restraints:

New Product Launches amid COVID-19 to Bode Well for Growth

According to the market report, the companies operating in the market are launching new products to gain major market share during the forecast period. Amid the ongoing global pandemic, COVID-19, the key players are striving to maintain market stronghold by introducing new products and outshine their competitors. For instance, in March 2020, HORIBA UK Ltd, Medical announced that its compact Yumizen G200 provides accurate results and is suitable for NEQAS BC testing. This was validated according to a study undertaken by UK National External Quality Assessment Scheme for Blood Coagulation (NEQAS BC). In addition to this, the Company introduced new product range for the Yumizen G series that will extend its hematology portfolio.

Furthermore, in December 2018, Sysmex Corporation announced its launch of next generation Automated Blood Coagulation Analyzers, CN-6000 and CN-3000. The automated analyzers provide accurate data to measure coagulation pathway speed and to evaluate thromboplastin and thrombin levels within minutes.

Moreover, apart from product launches, adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaborations, product expansion, and joint ventures, among others by the key players is expected to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years. For instance, in April 2020, Haemonetics Corporation, a leading medical technology provider, announced its plan to acquire Enicor GmbH, a German manufacturer of ClotPro system. The ClotPro system is an innovative device that offers additional assays during diagnosis when compared to other hemostasis analyzers that are available in the market.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Incidents of Heart Disease in North America to Boost Demand

According to the report, the market comprises of several regions as follows:

North America: The region is expected to remain dominant and register maximum global coagulation analyzers market revenue during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease among the population. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), in a year around 80,500 Americans experience a heart attack. Additionally, factors such as advanced healthcare facilities along with increasing investments in R&D activities will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Europe: This region is anticipated to be the second-most leading region during the projected horizon. This is attributable to factors such as growing awareness for preventing heart disease and developed healthcare facilities.

Asia-Pacific: The market in this region is expected to rise significantly owing to increasing number of blood disorders among the large population.

Latin America & the Middle East and Africa: Overall, the market in this region is anticipated to gain momentum backed by growing demand for advanced therapies and products between 2019 and 2026.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Sysmex Corporation

Siemens AG

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Among others

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/coagulation-analysers-market-101858

