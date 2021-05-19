Inhaled Nitric Oxide (NO) Delivery Systems Market Assessment, Opportunity and Forecast till 2027 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Geographical Overview

The rising prevalence of pulmonary hypertension is expected to spur opportunities for the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Inhaled Nitric Oxide (NO) Delivery Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Adult, Infant), By Type (General, Intelligent), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Specialty Centres, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The growing cases of hypoxic respiratory failuresare predicted to drive the market.

The inhaled nitric oxide (no) delivery systems marketfeatures:

Fundamental insights into the market Comprehensive data about the industry Renowned players and their latest development Main regions leading based on share



Rising Cases of COVID-19 to Fuel Market Demand

The outbreak of respiratory infections like SARS, COVID-19 are expected to bolster spur business opportunities for the market. In May 2020, around 1.8 million people are affected with coronavirus in the U.S. The growing utilization of nitric acid as a delivery system for patients is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market. For instance, U.S FDA has permitted the emergency use of the GENOSYL NO delivery system manufactured by VERO Biotech in critical COVID-19 patients suffering from respiratory failure. Similarly, the U.S FDA approved the use of Bellerophon Therapeutics’ inhaled nitric oxide delivery system for the management of respiratory failure in COVID-19 patients.

However, the side effects of inhaled nitric oxide delivery systemsare expected to limit the growth of the market. Besides, the production of defective delivery systems by manufacturers is expected to further inhibit the growth of the market. For instance, in November 2016, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals recalled the INOmax DSIR Plus delivery system due to its defective valve manometer.

Regional Analysis :

Rising Awareness about Respiratory Illness to Spur Market in North America

North American region is expected to hold the largest share in the global market owing to the growing awareness regarding respiratory illness and disorders. The developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to aid the expansion of the market in the region. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to create opportunities for the market in the region. The growing adoption of technologically advanced products is expected to further drive the market in the region. The introduction of advanced NO delivery systems is expected to augment the healthy growth of the market in North America.In August 2019, Beyond Air announced the launch of LungFit PH, an innovative cylinder free NO delivery system for patients suffering from pulmonary hypertension. The market in Europe is expected to the growing geriatric population. The increasing adoption of innovative medical devices is expected to further promote the growth of the market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the surging elderly patients.

Key Development :

March 2020: Mallinckrodt Pharmaceutical received approval from the regulatory authorities of Canada to use the company’s NO delivery systems for COVID-19 patients.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Inhaled Nitric Oxide (NO) Delivery Systems Market:

VERO Biotech LLC International Biomedical Bellerophon Therapeutics Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Praxair, Inc. SLE Getinge AB



