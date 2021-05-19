May 2021 Report on Global Magnesium Metal Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Magnesium Metal, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Magnesium Metal industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

RIMA Group

Magontec Ltd

Metallic Corporation of India

Shanxi Wenxi Hongfu Magnesium

Solikamsk Magnesium Works OAO

Taiyuan Tongxiang Magnesium

Gossan Resources Ltd

Titanium Corp

Electron Magnesium

Dead Sea Magnesium Ltd

Nippon Kinzoku

Jayesh Group

Advanced Magnesium Limited

US Magnesium LLC

Latrobe Magnesium Ltd

Esan Magnesium

CVNMinerals

Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry Group

Magontec

Shanxi Wenxi Zhenxin Magnesium

POSCO

By Type:

Single Metal

Alloy

By Application:

Medical

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Market Overview

1.1 Magnesium Metal Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Single Metal

1.2.2 Alloy

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Medical

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Electronics

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Magnesium Metal Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Magnesium Metal Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Magnesium Metal Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Magnesium Metal Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Magnesium Metal Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Magnesium Metal (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Magnesium Metal Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Magnesium Metal Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Magnesium Metal (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Magnesium Metal Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Magnesium Metal Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Magnesium Metal (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Magnesium Metal Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Magnesium Metal Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Magnesium Metal Market Analysis

3.1 United States Magnesium Metal Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Magnesium Metal Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Magnesium Metal Consumption Structure by Applicatio

4 Europe Magnesium Metal Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Magnesium Metal Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Magnesium Metal Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Magnesium Metal Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Magnesium Metal Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Magnesium Metal Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Magnesium Metal Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Magnesium Metal Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Magnesium Metal Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Magnesium Metal Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Magnesium Metal Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Magnesium Metal Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Magnesium Metal Market Analysis

..…continued.

