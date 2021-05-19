May 2021 Report on Global Refined Copper Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Refined Copper is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Refined Copper, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Refined Copper industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
BHP Billiton Group
Global Brass and Copper, Inc
Rio Tinto Group
UMMC Holding Corporation
Jiangxi Copper Company Limited
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
KGHM Polska Miedz S.A.
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (USA
Codelco
The Furukawa Electric Co.
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
Antofagasta Plc
Aurubis AG
Norilsk Nickel
Teck Resources Limited
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd
KME AG
Grupo Mxico S.A.B. DE C.V
Anglo American PLC
JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation
Vale Limited
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd
By Type:
Copper containing 99.9% to 99.95%
Copper containing 99.0% to 99.7%
By Application:
Building & Construction
Electrical & Electronic
Industrial Machinery & Equipment
Transportation
Consumer & General Products
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Refined Copper Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Copper containing 99.9% to 99.95%
1.2.2 Copper containing 99.0% to 99.7%
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Building & Construction
1.3.2 Electrical & Electronic
1.3.3 Industrial Machinery & Equipment
1.3.4 Transportation
1.3.5 Consumer & General Products
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Refined Copper Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Refined Copper Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Refined Copper Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Refined Copper Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Refined Copper Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Refined Copper (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Refined Copper Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Refined Copper Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Refined Copper (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Refined Copper Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Refined Copper Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Refined Copper (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Refined Copper Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Refined Copper Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Refined Copper Market Analysis
3.1 United States Refined Copper Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Refined Copper Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Refined Copper Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Refined Copper Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Refined Copper Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Refined Copper Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Refined Copper Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Refined Copper Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Refined Copper Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Refined Copper Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Refined Copper Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Refined Copper Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Refined Copper Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Refined Copper Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Refined Copper Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Refined Copper Market Analysis
5.1 China Refined Copper Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Refined Copper Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Refined Copper Consumption Structure by Application
Continued…
