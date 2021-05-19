May 2021 Report on Global Refined Copper Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Refined Copper is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Refined Copper, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Refined Copper industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

BHP Billiton Group

Global Brass and Copper, Inc

Rio Tinto Group

UMMC Holding Corporation

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A.

Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (USA

Codelco

The Furukawa Electric Co.

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Antofagasta Plc

Aurubis AG

Norilsk Nickel

Teck Resources Limited

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd

KME AG

Grupo Mxico S.A.B. DE C.V

Anglo American PLC

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Vale Limited

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd

By Type:

Copper containing 99.9% to 99.95%

Copper containing 99.0% to 99.7%

By Application:

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronic

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Transportation

Consumer & General Products

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Refined Copper Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Copper containing 99.9% to 99.95%

1.2.2 Copper containing 99.0% to 99.7%

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Building & Construction

1.3.2 Electrical & Electronic

1.3.3 Industrial Machinery & Equipment

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Consumer & General Products

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Refined Copper Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Refined Copper Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Refined Copper Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Refined Copper Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Refined Copper Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Refined Copper (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Refined Copper Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Refined Copper Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Refined Copper (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Refined Copper Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Refined Copper Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Refined Copper (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Refined Copper Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Refined Copper Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Refined Copper Market Analysis

3.1 United States Refined Copper Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Refined Copper Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Refined Copper Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Refined Copper Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Refined Copper Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Refined Copper Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Refined Copper Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Refined Copper Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Refined Copper Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Refined Copper Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Refined Copper Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Refined Copper Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Refined Copper Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Refined Copper Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Refined Copper Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Refined Copper Market Analysis

5.1 China Refined Copper Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Refined Copper Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Refined Copper Consumption Structure by Application

Continued…

