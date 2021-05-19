Digital Diabetes Management Market soaring Demand with Key Players: Detailed Research Report (2021-2027)

The rising demand for wearable devices is expected to contribute business opportunities for the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Digital Diabetes Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Hand Held, Wearable), By Product (Smart Glucose Meter, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems, Smart Insulin Pens, Smart Insulin Pumps, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The rising cases of diabetes are likely to foster healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

The coronavirus incident has caused colossal loss to several industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

The report on digital diabetes management market covers:

Important facts and figures

Comprehensive analysis of the market

All-inclusive information about industry players

Latest industry trends

Notable industry development

Market Driver :

Evolving Consumer Lifestyle to Enhance Market Sales

The growing incidence of diabetes is expected to fuel demand for digital diabetes management, in turn aiding the market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 422 million people all over the globe have diabetes. The growing awareness about controlling and managing diabetes among the general population is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market. Lack of exercise, smoking, alcoholism are some of the factors that lead to diabetes. The introduction of a digital platform for effective diabetes management by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is expected to promote the growth of the market. The growing use of diabetes tracking apps among patients to track diet and stable glucose range can further exhibit the healthy growth of the market. The increasing availability of telehealth platform and government initiatives for the adoption of digital health are likely to uplift the market potential in the forthcoming years. In addition, the launch of user-friendly smartpens, pumps, and apps to help diabetes patients is likely to have an excellent impact on the market. Nonetheless, the lack of awareness among patients in emerging countries is expected to restrict the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis :

Favorable Reimbursement Policies to Aid Growth in North America

Geographically, the global digital diabetes management market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the market owing to the growing adoption of digital platforms to monitor diabetes. The favorable reimbursement policies and government initiatives for digital health are expected to create opportunities for the market. Europe is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to the emergence of start-ups in the region. With the increasing prevalence of diabetes in emerging countries such as India, China, it is expected to spur opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to experience a low growth rate owing to the lack of awareness and lesser adoption of digital platforms.

Key Development :

February 2020: DreaMed Diabetes Ltd and DexCom Inc., signed into a partnership agreement to transfer DexCom’s continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) into DreaMed advisor. This platform will assist healthcare professionals to optimize patient-specific therapy.

September 2019: Medtronic and Novo Nordisk A/S signed an agreement to provide a digital solution for people with diabetes. The collaboration will develop solutions to integrate data from Novo Nordisk insulin pump and Medtronic’s continuous monitoring system.

The Report Lists the Leading Companies in the Digital Diabetes Management Market:

Care Innovations, LLC

GlucoMe

Medtronic

Novo Nordisk A/S

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Dexcom, Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Bayer AG

