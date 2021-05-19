May 2021 Report on Global Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

The Euclid Chemical Company

GCP Applied Technologies

The QUIKRETE Companies

Sika

Votorantim Cimentos

BASF

Natural Cement Distribution

KPM Industries

LKAB

CEMEX

Mapei

By Type:

Dry Mix

Wet Mix

By Application:

Underground Construction

Protective Coatings

Water Retaining structures

Repair works

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Dry Mix

1.2.2 Wet Mix

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Underground Construction

1.3.2 Protective Coatings

1.3.3 Water Retaining structures

1.3.4 Repair works

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete Market Analysis

3.1 United States Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Shotcrete or Sprayed Concrete Consumption Structure by Application

Continued…

