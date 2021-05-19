May 2021 Report on Global AI in Education Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for AI in Education is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of AI in Education, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the AI in Education industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

La Casa di Nanni

Acadgild

EduGorilla

Great Learning

IBM Corporation

Pearson

Google

Cognizant

Wadhwani AI

TalentEdge

Microsoft Corporation

Bridge-U

By Type:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

By Application:

Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments

Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS)

Content Delivery Systems

Fraud and Risk Management

Student-initiated learning

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

