May 2021 Report on Global AI in Education Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for AI in Education is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of AI in Education, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the AI in Education industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
La Casa di Nanni
Acadgild
EduGorilla
Great Learning
IBM Corporation
Pearson
Google
Cognizant
Wadhwani AI
TalentEdge
Microsoft Corporation
Bridge-U
By Type:
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
By Application:
Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments
Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS)
Content Delivery Systems
Fraud and Risk Management
Student-initiated learning
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 AI in Education Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Machine Learning
1.2.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP)
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments
1.3.2 Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS)
1.3.3 Content Delivery Systems
1.3.4 Fraud and Risk Management
1.3.5 Student-initiated learning
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global AI in Education Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global AI in Education Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global AI in Education Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global AI in Education Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global AI in Education Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global AI in Education (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global AI in Education Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global AI in Education Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global AI in Education (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global AI in Education Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global AI in Education Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global AI in Education (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global AI in Education Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global AI in Education Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States AI in Education Market Analysis
3.1 United States AI in Education Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States AI in Education Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States AI in Education Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe AI in Education Market Analysis
4.1 Europe AI in Education Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe AI in Education Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe AI in Education Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe AI in Education Consumption by Top Countries
Continued…
