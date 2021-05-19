May 2021 Report on Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Media International Co., Ltd.

BAG Corp

Nihon Matai Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Kogyo Corporation

Taihua Group

Tamatra Co., Ltd

Tani Industrial Company

Shibata Industrial Co., Ltd

CPC-VIETNAM

Shioya Co., Ltd.

Yixingshi Huafu Plastic Products Co,. Ltd

Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Co,. Ltd

Kohsei Co., Ltd.

Greif

Shenzhen Riversky Packing Materials

By Type:

Baffle Bulk Bags

Circular Bulk Bages

U-Panel Bulk Bages

4-Panel Bulk Bages

Other Types

By Application:

Food Products

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Baffle Bulk Bags

1.2.2 Circular Bulk Bages

1.2.3 U-Panel Bulk Bages

1.2.4 4-Panel Bulk Bages

1.2.5 Other Types

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Food Products

1.3.2 Chemicals

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Market Analysis

3.1 United States Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Continued…

