May 2021 Report on Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Media International Co., Ltd.
BAG Corp
Nihon Matai Co., Ltd.
Taiyo Kogyo Corporation
Taihua Group
Tamatra Co., Ltd
Tani Industrial Company
Shibata Industrial Co., Ltd
CPC-VIETNAM
Shioya Co., Ltd.
Yixingshi Huafu Plastic Products Co,. Ltd
Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Co,. Ltd
Kohsei Co., Ltd.
Greif
Shenzhen Riversky Packing Materials
By Type:
Baffle Bulk Bags
Circular Bulk Bages
U-Panel Bulk Bages
4-Panel Bulk Bages
Other Types
By Application:
Food Products
Chemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Baffle Bulk Bags
1.2.2 Circular Bulk Bages
1.2.3 U-Panel Bulk Bages
1.2.4 4-Panel Bulk Bages
1.2.5 Other Types
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Food Products
1.3.2 Chemicals
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Market Analysis
3.1 United States Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Continued…
