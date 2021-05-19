Market Overview:

The global hemostats market size is anticipated to USD 5.44 billion by the end of 2025. The growth of this region is accountable for the increasing incidences of sports-related injuries worldwide. A hemostat is a surgical tool used for controlling the flow of blood at the time of performing operations. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Hemostats Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Active Hemostats, Passive Hemostats, Combination Hemostats, Others), By Application (Trauma, Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Others), By End, User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Tactical Combat Casualty Care Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2018-2025,” the value of this market was USD 3.33 billion in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% between 2018 and 2025.

What are the Objectives of the Report?

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market emphasizing factors promoting, demoting, creating opportunities, and challenging the market. It also highlights significant industry developments, current trends, and other useful insights into the market. The report discusses the table of segmentation in detail and mentions the names of the leading segment with attributed factors. Additionally, the report highlights the names of players functioning in the market and the major strategies adopted by them to gain the highest revenue and emerge dominant in the competition.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Number of Sports Injuries to Augment Growth

The increasing number of accidental cases and the rise in the number of surgical procedures are the major factors promoting hemostat market growth. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on sports and physical activities and the rising number of sports injuries is also expected to aid in the expansion of the market. Besides this, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that requires surgical treatment procedures is also adding impetus to the market.

On the contrary, in some cases with anti coagulated patients, there arises the need for blood transfusion and this may make it difficult for surgeons to achieve hemostasis and control the excess blood flow. This may pose a major challenge to the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, increasing investments in research and development of excessive bleeding management techniques and devices are likely to create better growth opportunities in the future.

Segment-

Passive Hemostats Segment to Hold Dominance Owing to Improved Patient Outcomes

Based on segmentation byproduct, the passive hemostats segment earned a 48.1% share in 2017 and gained dominance owing to various advantages offered by this segment. This includes minimal complications, improved patient outcomes, and cost-efficiency.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Dominate Market on Account of Presence of Increasing Number of Ambulatory Patients Opting Surgery

Geographically, North America earned a revenue of USD 1.17 billion in 2017 and emerged dominant, attributable to the rise in the number of surgeries and supported interventions for controlling blood loss during operations from the government. This, coupled with the high rate of hospital visits including both inpatient and ambulatory patients opting for therapeutic and invasive surgeries are likely to help this region continue dominating the market in the forthcoming years.

On the other side, the Asia Pacific hemostats market share is likely to rise at a rapid pace in the coming years on account of increasing disposable incomes of people in the country and their willingness to spend more on better healthcare and medical facilities and the adoption of advanced technology in the healthcare sector of the region.

