May 2021 Report on Global Antifouling Coatings Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Antifouling Coatings is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Antifouling Coatings, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Antifouling Coatings industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Hempel
Admiral Coatings
Advanced Marine Coatings
Jotun
DuPont
Sherwin-Williams
AkzoNobel
BASF
PPG Industries
Chugoku Marine Paints
Nippon Paint Holdings
Kansai Paint
By Type:
Contact Antifouling Coatings
Increased Dosage Form Antifouling Coatings
Self-Throwing Antifouling Coatings
Marine Antifouling coating
By Application:
Construction Industry
Ship Industry
Other
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Antifouling Coatings Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Contact Antifouling Coatings
1.2.2 Increased Dosage Form Antifouling Coatings
1.2.3 Self-Throwing Antifouling Coatings
1.2.4 Marine Antifouling coating
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Construction Industry
1.3.2 Ship Industry
1.3.3 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Antifouling Coatings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Antifouling Coatings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Antifouling Coatings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Antifouling Coatings Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Antifouling Coatings Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Antifouling Coatings (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Antifouling Coatings Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Antifouling Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Antifouling Coatings (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Antifouling Coatings Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Antifouling Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Antifouling Coatings (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Antifouling Coatings Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Antifouling Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Antifouling Coatings Market Analysis
3.1 United States Antifouling Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Antifouling Coatings Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Antifouling Coatings Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Antifouling Coatings Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Antifouling Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Antifouling Coatings Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Antifouling Coatings Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Antifouling Coatings Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Antifouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Antifouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Antifouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Antifouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Antifouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Antifouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Antifouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Continued…
