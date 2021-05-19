May 2021 Report on Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Esteve química S.A.

SUANFARMA

DISPROQUIMA, S.A.

Aurobindo

Duke Chem, S.A.

Cambrex Corporation

Tapi Teva

GSI Pharmaceuticals

Interquim – Exquim, S.A.

DSM SINOCHEM

Centrient Pharmaceuticals

Ercros

Malgrat Pharma Chemicals

GSK

Lundbeck Pharmaceuticals

Sandoz

CordenPharma

Inke, S.A.

Olon Spa

Uquifa

Farmhispania

LCM group

Derivados Químicos

Lonza

Menadiona

ICROM

By Type:

Chiral Building Blocks

Achiral Building Blocks

By Application:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Labs

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Other Industries

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Chiral Building Blocks

1.2.2 Achiral Building Blocks

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

1.3.2 Research Labs

1.3.3 Contract Manufacturing Organizations

1.3.4 Other Industries

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API Market Analysis

3.1 United States Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Pharmaceutical Intermediates and API Consumption by Top Countries

Continued…

