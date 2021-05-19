May 2021 Report on Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Owens Corning

Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd.

AGY Holdings Corp.

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

PPG Industries Inc.

Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

Johns Manville Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A.

By Type:

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Peek Resin

Others

By Application:

Wind Energy

Transportation

Marine

Pipe & Tanks

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Polyester

1.2.2 Vinyl Ester

1.2.3 Epoxy

1.2.4 Polyurethane

1.2.5 Peek Resin

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Wind Energy

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Marine

1.3.4 Pipe & Tanks

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market Analysis

3.1 United States Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Consumption Structure by Application

Continued…

