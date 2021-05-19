E-prescribing Market to Grow Notably Attributed to Increasing Adoption of Electronic Medical Devices by Developing Economies, says Fortune Business Insights™

Market Overview:

The global e-prescribing market size is expected to touch USD 4,017.79 million by the end of 2026, attributable to the incorporation of e-prescribing software in the Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions. E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a new technologic infrastructure that helps the medical professionals to write and send prescriptions directly to the pharmacy. Fortune Business Insights, in its recent report, titled, “E-prescribing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Delivery Mode (Web-based, On-premise), By Prescription Type (Controlled substance, Non controlled Substances) By End User (Hospitals, Physician’s offices, Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” states that the value of the market was USD 863.64 million in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 21.0% during 2019 to 2026.

Drivers & Restraints-

Cost-efficiency Features to Add Boost to Market

The e-prescribing software program allows doctors to transmit a prescription to the pharmacies and healthcare clinics without losing any medical history of the patient. This, coupled with the associated benefits, such as quality medical care and improved safety of the patients, are the key factors promoting the electronic prescribing market growth. Additionally, they are convenient for both the physician and the patient. They are more cost-efficient, as compared to the traditional prescription methods. It would, thereby augment the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the flip side, implementing a new e-prescribing setup is expensive and requires high cost for maintenance, as well. This may hamper the market growth in the coming years. Nevertheless, the adoption of these therapeutic solutions in emerging economies is expected to create new opportunities for the market to flourish in the coming years. Nevertheless, the prevalence of various diseases requiring outpatient checkup services is likely to create lucrative growth opportunity in the near future.

Segment:

Web-based Segment will Attract Majority of Share Attributable to Online Implementation of Software

Based on segmentation by delivery mode type, the web-based mode type held the highest e-prescribing market share in 2018. This is because it is an online implementation of in-house servers that can be operated on the internet. It is nurtured by an organization for proper maintenance.

Regional Analysis-

North America Gained Dominance Owing to Advent of Digitalization in Healthcare Sector

Region-wise, North America has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and isthe first adopter of the latest technology in medical science. These factors are responsible for the growth of this region. In 2018, North America earned USD 399.61 million with the U.S. standing as a major contributor. Arise in the popularity of digitalization in the healthcare sector is likely to help this region continue its dominance in the market in the forecast period.

On the other side, the market for e-prescribing in Asia Pacific will show significant growth opportunities from the rising number of players in this region and the development of better medical services in the emerging nations.

