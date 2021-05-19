May 2021 Report on Global Tungsten Metal Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Tungsten Metal is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Tungsten Metal, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Tungsten Metal industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Buffalo Tungsten In
Toonney Alloy(Xiamen) Co.,Ltd
Federal Carbide Company
Aerojet
NAECO, LLC
Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd
BHP Billiton
Kennametal Inc
Cameco
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Paladin Energy
Sandvik AB
Rio Tinto
By Type:
α-Tungsten
β-Tungsten
By Application:
Automotive
Mining
Construction
Oil & Gas
Aerospace and Defense
Medical
Other
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Tungsten Metal Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 α-Tungsten
1.2.2 β-Tungsten
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Automotive
1.3.2 Mining
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Oil & Gas
1.3.5 Aerospace and Defense
1.3.6 Medical
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Tungsten Metal Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Tungsten Metal Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Tungsten Metal Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Tungsten Metal Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Tungsten Metal Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Tungsten Metal (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Tungsten Metal Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Tungsten Metal Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Tungsten Metal (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Tungsten Metal Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Tungsten Metal Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Tungsten Metal (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Tungsten Metal Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Tungsten Metal Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Tungsten Metal Market Analysis
3.1 United States Tungsten Metal Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Tungsten Metal Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Tungsten Metal Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Tungsten Metal Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Tungsten Metal Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Tungsten Metal Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Tungsten Metal Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Tungsten Metal Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Tungsten Metal Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Continued…
