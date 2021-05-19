May 2021 Report on Global Tungsten Metal Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Tungsten Metal is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Tungsten Metal, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Tungsten Metal industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Buffalo Tungsten In

Toonney Alloy(Xiamen) Co.,Ltd

Federal Carbide Company

Aerojet

NAECO, LLC

Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd

BHP Billiton

Kennametal Inc

Cameco

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Paladin Energy

Sandvik AB

Rio Tinto

By Type:

α-Tungsten

β-Tungsten

By Application:

Automotive

Mining

Construction

Oil & Gas

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Tungsten Metal Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 α-Tungsten

1.2.2 β-Tungsten

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Mining

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Oil & Gas

1.3.5 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Tungsten Metal Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Tungsten Metal Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Tungsten Metal Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Tungsten Metal Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Tungsten Metal Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Tungsten Metal (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Tungsten Metal Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Tungsten Metal Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Tungsten Metal (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Tungsten Metal Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Tungsten Metal Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Tungsten Metal (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Tungsten Metal Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Tungsten Metal Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Tungsten Metal Market Analysis

3.1 United States Tungsten Metal Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Tungsten Metal Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Tungsten Metal Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Tungsten Metal Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Tungsten Metal Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Tungsten Metal Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Tungsten Metal Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Tungsten Metal Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Tungsten Metal Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Continued…

