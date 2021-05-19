May 2021 Report on Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Hydrocarbon Solvents, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Hydrocarbon Solvents industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
TOP Solvent
Banner
Reliance Industries Limited
Oelheld GmbH
JX Nippon Oil
SK Corp
Gandhar Oil
CNPC
Total Petrochemicals
Resolute Oil, LLC
DuPont
SINOPEC
Engen
Formasa
Lyondell
Dow Oxygenated Solvents
Neste
Philips
ExxonMobil Chemical
Sasol Solvents
HCS Group
Chevron Phillip
BP
Shell Chemicals
BASF SE
By Type:
Aliphatic Type
Aromatic Type
By Application:
Paints and Coatings
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Market Overview
1.1 Hydrocarbon Solvents Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Aliphatic Type
1.2.2 Aromatic Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Paints and Coatings
1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.3 Personal Care
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Analysis
3.1 United States Hydrocarbon Solvents Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Hydrocarbon Solvents Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Hydrocarbon Solvents Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Hydrocarbon Solvents Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Hydrocarbon Solvents Consumption Volume by Ty
..…continued.
