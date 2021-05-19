May 2021 Report on Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

SiwoChem-China-Urethane-modified

Grand Chemical-China-Component Polyurethane, Two-component Polyurethane, Urethane-m

Shandong Audmay-China-Component Polyurethane, Two-component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified

GUANGDONG ORIENT-China-Component Polyurethane, Two-component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified DIC-Japan-Component Polyurethane

Alberdingk Boley-Germany-Component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified

Mitsui-Japan-Component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified

Stahl-Germany-Component Polyurethane

UBE-Japan-Two-component Polyurethane

Chemtura-USA-Component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified

Reichhold-USA-Two-component Polyurethane

Bayer-USA-Component Polyurethane, Two-component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified

Ketian Chemical-India-Component Polyurethane

BASF-Ludwigshafen-Component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified

Lubrizol-USA-Component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified

Wanhua Chemical-USA-Urethane-modified

DSM-Netherlands-Component Polyurethane, Two-component Polyurethane, Urethane-modifi

Hauthaway-Massachusetts-Two-component Polyurethane

By Type:

By Product: Component Polyurethane, Two-component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified

By the Ionic Charge: Anionic PUDs, Cationic PUDs, Non-Ionic PUDs

By Application:

PUD Leather Finishing Agents

PUD Coating Agent

Waterborne Wood Coatings

Water-Based Paint

PUD Water-Based Glue

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Market Overview

1.1 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 By Product: Component Polyurethane, Two-component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified

1.2.2 By the Ionic Charge: Anionic PUDs, Cationic PUDs, Non-Ionic PUDs

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 PUD Leather Finishing Agents

1.3.2 PUD Coating Agent

1.3.3 Waterborne Wood Coatings

1.3.4 Water-Based Paint

1.3.5 PUD Water-Based Glue

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Analysis

3.1 United States Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Consumption Structure by Application

..…continued.

