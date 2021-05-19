May 2021 Report on Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
SiwoChem-China-Urethane-modified
Grand Chemical-China-Component Polyurethane, Two-component Polyurethane, Urethane-m
Shandong Audmay-China-Component Polyurethane, Two-component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified
GUANGDONG ORIENT-China-Component Polyurethane, Two-component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified DIC-Japan-Component Polyurethane
Alberdingk Boley-Germany-Component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified
Mitsui-Japan-Component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified
Stahl-Germany-Component Polyurethane
UBE-Japan-Two-component Polyurethane
Chemtura-USA-Component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified
Reichhold-USA-Two-component Polyurethane
Bayer-USA-Component Polyurethane, Two-component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified
Ketian Chemical-India-Component Polyurethane
BASF-Ludwigshafen-Component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified
Lubrizol-USA-Component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified
Wanhua Chemical-USA-Urethane-modified
DSM-Netherlands-Component Polyurethane, Two-component Polyurethane, Urethane-modifi
Hauthaway-Massachusetts-Two-component Polyurethane
By Type:
By Product: Component Polyurethane, Two-component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified
By the Ionic Charge: Anionic PUDs, Cationic PUDs, Non-Ionic PUDs
By Application:
PUD Leather Finishing Agents
PUD Coating Agent
Waterborne Wood Coatings
Water-Based Paint
PUD Water-Based Glue
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Market Overview
1.1 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 By Product: Component Polyurethane, Two-component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified
1.2.2 By the Ionic Charge: Anionic PUDs, Cationic PUDs, Non-Ionic PUDs
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 PUD Leather Finishing Agents
1.3.2 PUD Coating Agent
1.3.3 Waterborne Wood Coatings
1.3.4 Water-Based Paint
1.3.5 PUD Water-Based Glue
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Analysis
3.1 United States Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Consumption Structure by Application
..…continued.
