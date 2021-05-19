May 2021 Report On Global Polymer Adhesives MarketShare Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Polymer Adhesives, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Polymer Adhesives industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

ITW

Shenzhen San Pi Polymer Adhesive Tape Products Factory

H.B. Fuller

Permabond

Chemtura

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Master Bond

Heraeus

Evostik

Bostik

Spunfab

DuPont

3M

Henkel

By Type:

Synthetic Polymer Adhesives

Natural Polymer Adhesives

By Application:

Consumer Goods

Food & Beverage

Packaging & Printing

Plastics

Laminating Material

Pharma & Healthcare

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polymer Adhesives Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Synthetic Polymer Adhesives

1.2.2 Natural Polymer Adhesives

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Consumer Goods

1.3.2 Food & Beverage

1.3.3 Packaging & Printing

1.3.4 Plastics

1.3.5 Laminating Material

1.3.6 Pharma & Healthcare

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Polymer Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Polymer Adhesives Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Polymer Adhesives Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Polymer Adhesives (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Polymer Adhesives (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Polymer Adhesives (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Polymer Adhesives Market Analysis

3.1 United States Polymer Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Polymer Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Polymer Adhesives Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Polymer Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Polymer Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Polymer Adhesives Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Polymer Adhesives Market Analysis

5.1 China Polymer Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Polymer Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Polymer Adhesives Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Polymer Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Polymer Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Polymer Adhesives Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Polymer Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Polymer Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Polymer Adhesives Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Polymer Adhesives Market Analysis

8.1 India Polymer Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Polymer Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Polymer Adhesives Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Polymer Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Polymer Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Polymer Adhesives Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Polymer Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Polymer Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Polymer Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 ITW

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 ITW Polymer Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 ITW Polymer Adhesives Sales by Region

11.2 Shenzhen San Pi Polymer Adhesive Tape Products Factory

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Shenzhen San Pi Polymer Adhesive Tape Products Factory Polymer Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Shenzhen San Pi Polymer Adhesive Tape Products Factory Polymer Adhesives Sales by Region

11.3 H.B. Fuller

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 H.B. Fuller Polymer Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 H.B. Fuller Polymer Adhesives Sales by Region

11.4 Permabond

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Permabond Polymer Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Permabond Polymer Adhesives Sales by Region

11.5 Chemtura

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Chemtura Polymer Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Chemtura Polymer Adhesives Sales by Region

11.6 Royal Adhesives & Sealants

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Polymer Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Polymer Adhesives Sales by Region

11.7 Master Bond

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Master Bond Polymer Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Master Bond Polymer Adhesives Sales by Region

11.8 Heraeus

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Heraeus Polymer Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Heraeus Polymer Adhesives Sales by Region

11.9 Evostik

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Evostik Polymer Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Evostik Polymer Adhesives Sales by Region

11.10 Bostik

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Bostik Polymer Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Bostik Polymer Adhesives Sales by Region

11.11 Spunfab

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Spunfab Polymer Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Spunfab Polymer Adhesives Sales by Region

11.12 DuPont

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 DuPont Polymer Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 DuPont Polymer Adhesives Sales by Region

11.13 3M

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Products Analysis

11.13.3 3M Polymer Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.13.4 3M Polymer Adhesives Sales by Region

11.14 Henkel

11.14.1 Business Overview

11.14.2 Products Analysis

11.14.3 Henkel Polymer Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.14.4 Henkel Polymer Adhesives Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

..continued

