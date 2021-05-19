May 2021 Report On Global Xylene Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Xylene, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Xylene industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
LOTTE Chemical Corporation
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
Total SA
Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation
JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Braskem
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
BP PLC
Reliance Industries Limited
SK global chemical Co. Ltd
S-Oil Corporation
BASF SE
By Type:
Ortho-Xylene
Meta-Xylene
Para-Xylene
Mixed Xylene
By Application:
Solvent
Monomer
Other Applications
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Xylene Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Ortho-Xylene
1.2.2 Meta-Xylene
1.2.3 Para-Xylene
1.2.4 Mixed Xylene
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Solvent
1.3.2 Monomer
1.3.3 Other Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Xylene Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Xylene Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Xylene Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Xylene Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Xylene Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Xylene (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Xylene Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Xylene Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Xylene (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Xylene Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Xylene Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Xylene (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Xylene Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Xylene Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Xylene Market Analysis
3.1 United States Xylene Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Xylene Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Xylene Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Xylene Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Xylene Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Xylene Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Xylene Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Xylene Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Xylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Xylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Xylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Xylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Xylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Xylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Xylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Xylene Market Analysis
5.1 China Xylene Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Xylene Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Xylene Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Xylene Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Xylene Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Xylene Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Xylene Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Xylene Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Xylene Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Xylene Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Xylene Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Xylene Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Xylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Xylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Xylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Xylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Xylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Xylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Xylene Market Analysis
8.1 India Xylene Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Xylene Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Xylene Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Xylene Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Xylene Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Xylene Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Xylene Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Xylene Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Xylene Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Xylene Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Xylene Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Xylene Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Xylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Xylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Xylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Xylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 LOTTE Chemical Corporation
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 LOTTE Chemical Corporation Xylene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 LOTTE Chemical Corporation Xylene Sales by Region
11.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Xylene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Xylene Sales by Region
11.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Xylene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Xylene Sales by Region
11.4 Total SA
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Total SA Xylene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Total SA Xylene Sales by Region
11.5 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation Xylene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation Xylene Sales by Region
11.6 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation Xylene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation Xylene Sales by Region
11.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation Xylene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation Xylene Sales by Region
11.8 Braskem
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Braskem Xylene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Braskem Xylene Sales by Region
11.9 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Xylene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Xylene Sales by Region
11.10 BP PLC
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 BP PLC Xylene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 BP PLC Xylene Sales by Region
11.11 Reliance Industries Limited
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Reliance Industries Limited Xylene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Reliance Industries Limited Xylene Sales by Region
11.12 SK global chemical Co. Ltd
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 SK global chemical Co. Ltd Xylene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 SK global chemical Co. Ltd Xylene Sales by Region
11.13 S-Oil Corporation
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 S-Oil Corporation Xylene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 S-Oil Corporation Xylene Sales by Region
11.14 BASF SE
11.14.1 Business Overview
11.14.2 Products Analysis
11.14.3 BASF SE Xylene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.14.4 BASF SE Xylene Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
..continued
