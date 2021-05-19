Alzheimer’s Drugs Market Research, Business Opportunity, Global Trend, Future Growth, Key Findings and Forecast to 2027

Alzheimer’s Drugs Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, Increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease is fueling the demand for Alzheimer’s drugs which in turn is driving the global Alzheimer’s drugs market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Alzheimer’s Drugs Industry”, Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Cholinesterase Inhibitors, N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) Antagonist, Combination Drugs, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Geography Forecast till 2026.

Rising R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies and research institutes for Alzheimer effective therapy is expected to boost the global Alzheimer’s drugs market.

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

The Collaboration Between Eli Lilly and AC Immune Will Aid Growth

Eli Lilly and Company and AC Immune SA announced their partnership agreement to research and develop tau aggregation inhibitor small molecules for the potential treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The collaboration between the two companies is predicted to benefit Alzheimer’s drugs revenue owing to the Morphomer™ platform technology which will offer commercial capabilities in central nervous system disorders along with AC Immune’s lead molecule, ACI-3024. Furthermore, the development of digital tools for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia is also expected to contribute to the global Alzheimer’s drugs growth. For instance, the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF), announced a new initiative -Diagnostics Accelerator program that aims to track the development of digital tools for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Increasing R&D Investments by Pharmaceutical Companies Will Propel Growth

The active study of Alzheimer’s drug by pharmaceutical industries and research institutes for creating a strong pipeline for effective therapy is predicted to encourage growth of the global Alzheimer’s drugs market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) currently, 50 million people are affected by dementia, and the number is expected to increase during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing cases of Alzheimer’s disease around the world have led towards high demand for Alzheimer’s drugs, which in turn is boosting the global Alzheimer’s drugs growth. However, discontinuation of clinical trials for Alzheimer’s drugs by leading pharmaceutical companies which is resulting in limited treatment options and thus creating a global economic burden by increasing the nation’s annual treatment cost against Alzheimer’s drugs development and disease treatment. This factor is predicted to hamper the growth of the global Alzheimer’s drugs market during the forecast period. For instance, Eisai and Biogen, Co., Ltd., declared the termination of phase 3 clinical trial of ENGAGE and EMERGE designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

The report covers:

Global Alzheimer’s Drugs Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/alzheimers-drugs-market-101033

Leading Players operating in the Alzheimer’s Drugs Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Novartis AG,

Pfizer Inc.,

Eli Lilly and Company.,

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.,

AstraZeneca,

Biogen,

AbbVie Inc.,

ALLERGAN,

other players

Increasing Prevalence of Alzheimer’s Disease Will Boost Growth in North America

Geographically, the global Alzheimer’s drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The global Alzheimer’s drugs market is predicted to expand in North America during the forecast period owing to the rising cases of Alzheimer’s disease and the presence of key players in the region. According to Alzheimer’s Association, currently, 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and the number is expected to increase to 14 million by 2050, which is expected to promote the growth of the Alzheimer’s drugs market in North America. Europe is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease. Improving diagnostic capabilities are also expected to boost the market in the region. Evolving healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness regarding Alzheimer’s disease are expected to contribute significantly to Alzheimer’s drugs growth in Asia Pacific and Latin America. Additionally, Alzheimer’s drugs market in Middle East & Africa is in the nascent stage; however, unmet needs for Alzheimer’s disease is expected to drive the Alzheimer’s drugs market in this region.

Global Alzheimer’s Drugs Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) Antagonist

Combination Drugs

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Application

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

