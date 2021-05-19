May 2021 Report on Global Drag Reducing Agent Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Drag Reducing Agent, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Drag Reducing Agent industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Superchem Technology

Innospec

Baker Hughes

Oil Flux Americas

DESHI

NuGenTec

Qflo

The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

Sino Oil King Shine Chemical

Flowchem (KMG Chemicals)

LiquidPower Specialty Products

By Type:

Water

Oil

Alcohol

By Application:

Oil and Gas Industry

Chemical Transportation

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Market Overview

1.1 Drag Reducing Agent Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Water

1.2.2 Oil

1.2.3 Alcohol

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Oil and Gas Industry

1.3.2 Chemical Transportation

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Drag Reducing Agent Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Drag Reducing Agent Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Drag Reducing Agent Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Drag Reducing Agent Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Drag Reducing Agent Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Drag Reducing Agent (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Drag Reducing Agent Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Drag Reducing Agent Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Drag Reducing Agent (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Drag Reducing Agent Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Drag Reducing Agent Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Drag Reducing Agent (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Drag Reducing Agent Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Drag Reducing Agent Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Drag Reducing Agent Market Analysis

3.1 United States Drag Reducing Agent Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Drag Reducing Agent Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Drag Reducing Agent Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Drag Reducing Agent Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Drag Reducing Agent Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Drag Reducing Agent Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Drag Reducing Agent Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Drag Reducing Agent Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Drag Reducing Agent Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Drag Reducing Agent Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Drag Reducing Agent Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Drag Reducing Agent Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Drag Reducing Agent Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Drag Reducing Agent Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Drag Reducing Agent Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Drag Reducing Agent Market Analysis

5.1 China Drag Reducing Agent Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Drag Reducing Agent Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Drag Reducing Agent Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Drag Reducing Agent Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Drag Reducing Agent Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Drag Reducing Agent Consumption Volume by Type

..…continued.

