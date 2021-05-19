May 2021 Report on Global Rosin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Rosin, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Rosin industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Jiangsu Hualin Chemical Co., Ltd

Forestarchem Chemical Co., Ltd.

Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik

Jinggu Forest Chemical Co., Ltd.

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Guilin Songquan Forest Chemical Co., Ltd.

Resin Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Indonesia Pinus

By Type:

Gum Rosin

Tall Oil Rosin

Wood Rosin

By Application:

Rubber Softener

Adhesives

Paper Sizing

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Market Overview

1.1 Rosin Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Gum Rosin

1.2.2 Tall Oil Rosin

1.2.3 Wood Rosin

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Rubber Softener

1.3.2 Adhesives

1.3.3 Paper Sizing

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Rosin Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Rosin Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Rosin Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Rosin Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Rosin Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Rosin (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Rosin Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Rosin Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Rosin (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Rosin Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Rosin Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Rosin (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Rosin Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Rosin Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Rosin Market Analysis

3.1 United States Rosin Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Rosin Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Rosin Consumption Structu

..…continued.

