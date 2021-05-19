Biomaterials Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global “Biomaterials Market” is set to gain impetus from the increasing usage of a wide variety of biomaterials because of their clinical efficiencies. They also provide several benefits in wound healing applications. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent report, titled, “Biomaterials Market “ and Industry Analysis, By Material (Metallic Biomaterials, Ceramic Biomaterials, Polymers, and Natural Biomaterials), By Application (Cardiovascular, Dental, Orthopedic, Plastic Surgery, Urology, Gastroenterology, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”

The report further mentions that the biomaterials market size was USD 110.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 245.6 billion by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period from 2020–2027.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/biomaterials-market-102770

This report focuses on Biomaterials Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2028, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2021. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Biomaterials Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/biomaterials-market-102770

Leading Players operating in the Biomaterials Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Invibio Ltd

Wright Medical Technology, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Zimmer Biomet

DePuy Synthes Companies

DSM Biomedical, Inc.

Corbion NV

Other Players

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Usage of Natural & Synthetic Biomaterials for Cardiac Repair to Aid Growth

Cardiovascular diseases are considered to be one of the major causes of death worldwide. Even though there are multiple pharmacological and surgical interventions that can be applied to enhance the quality of life of the patients affected by such diseases, less-invasive and cost-effective procedures are always more preferable. Both synthetic and natural biomaterials showcase high potential in cardiac regeneration and repair. Nowadays injectable biomaterials are used the most as they preserve cardiac functions, increase angiogenesis, and reduce left ventricular dilatation. However, there are numerous strict regulatory and clinical processes that the biomaterial-based devices have to go through to ensure their quality and efficacy. It may hamper the implantable biomaterials market growth.

Segment-

Metallic Biomaterials Segment to Lead Backed by Usage in Several Medical Applications

In terms of material, the metallic biomaterials segment held 30.1% market share in 2019 and is likely to lead throughout the forthcoming period. They are specially developed to deliver internal support to biological tissues. They are mainly used for orthopedic fixations, stents, dental implants, and joint replacements. In addition to that, they possess various mechanical properties, such as swiftness. These make them best suited for load-bearing implants.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Dominate Owing to High Government Funding in Development Activities

Based on geography, the market is segregated into the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Europe. Out of these, North America is set to dominate the market. It had procured USD 44.83 billion revenue in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing funding by the governments of various countries in this region in development activities. Apart from this, the rising number of new product launches by industry giants, as well as higher incidence orthopedic replacements and cardiovascular diseases would contribute to the growth of the market in this region. Europe is anticipated to remain in the second position fueled by the emergence of innovative products in this region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Gain Competitive Edge by Acquiring Other Companies

The market houses a large number of enterprises that are presently focusing on the strategies of acquisitions and achieving fast track approvals from the regulatory bodies for new biomaterials. Below are a couple of the latest key industry developments:

November 2019 : DiFusion, a biotechnology company based in Texas, bagged the 510K clearance from the USFDA. It was meant for the company’s Xiphos-ZF spinal interbody device. The device is created from ZFUZE, a new biomaterial that has proven to reduce Interleukin 6 and Interleukin 1-Beta significantly. It has also exhibited M2 macrophage response.

: DiFusion, a biotechnology company based in Texas, bagged the 510K clearance from the USFDA. It was meant for the company’s Xiphos-ZF spinal interbody device. The device is created from ZFUZE, a new biomaterial that has proven to reduce Interleukin 6 and Interleukin 1-Beta significantly. It has also exhibited M2 macrophage response. December 2019: Advanced Medical Solutions (AMS), developer and manufacturer of technologically advanced and unique products for advanced wound care and surgical markets, successfully acquired Biomatlante, a surgical biomaterial technologies company. The total deal is worth €8 million. This new acquisition would aid AMS in strengthening its market access, R&D pipeline, and portfolio.

Quick Buy – Biomaterials Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102770

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Venous Leg Ulcer Treatment Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/biomaterials-market-102770

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Venous Leg Ulcer Treatment Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Table of Content:

1 Biomaterials Market Overview

1.1 Biomaterials Product Overview

1.2 Biomaterials Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Biomaterials Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Biomaterials Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Biomaterials Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Biomaterials Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Biomaterials Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Biomaterials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Biomaterials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Biomaterials Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Biomaterials Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Biomaterials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Biomaterials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Biomaterials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Biomaterials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Biomaterials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Biomaterials Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Biomaterials Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Biomaterials Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Biomaterials Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Biomaterials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Biomaterials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biomaterials Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Biomaterials Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biomaterials as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Biomaterials Market

2.8 Key Company Biomaterials Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Biomaterials Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Biomaterials Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Biomaterials Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Biomaterials Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Biomaterials Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Biomaterials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Biomaterials Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Biomaterials Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Biomaterials Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Biomaterials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Biomaterials Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Biomaterials Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Biomaterials Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Biomaterials Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Biomaterials Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Biomaterials Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Biomaterials Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Biomaterials Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Biomaterials Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Biomaterials Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Biomaterials Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Biomaterials Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Biomaterials by Application

4.1 Biomaterials Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Biomaterials Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Biomaterials Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Biomaterials Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Biomaterials Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Biomaterials by Application

4.5.2 Europe Biomaterials by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Biomaterials by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Biomaterials by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Biomaterials by Application

5 North America Biomaterials Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Biomaterials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Biomaterials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Biomaterials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Biomaterials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Biomaterials Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Biomaterials Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Biomaterials Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Biomaterials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Biomaterials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Biomaterials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Biomaterials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Biomaterials Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Biomaterials Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Biomaterials Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Biomaterials Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Biomaterials Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Biomaterials Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Biomaterials Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Biomaterials Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Biomaterials Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Biomaterials Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Biomaterials Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Biomaterials Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Biomaterials Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Biomaterials Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Biomaterials Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Toc Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs

Related Reports:

Teledermatology Market

Teledermatology Market Size

Teledermatology Market Share

Teledermatology Market Trends

Teledermatology Market Growth

Teledermatology Market Analysis

Teledermatology Market Business Opportunities

Teledermatology Market Key Players

Teledermatology Market Demand

Teledermatology Market Competitive Landscape

Teledermatology Market Stastistic

Teledermatology Market Devlopment Strategy

Teledermatology Market Future Growth

Teledermatology Market Research Methodology

Teledermatology Market Drivers

Teledermatology Market Manufacturers

Teledermatology Market Revenue

Teledermatology Market Growth Analysis

Teledermatology Market Search Analysis

Teledermatology Market Condition

Teledermatology Market Covid Effect

Teledermatology Market CAGR Value

Teledermatology Market Updates