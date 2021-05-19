May 2021 Report on Global Pressure-Treated Wood Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Pressure-Treated Wood, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Pressure-Treated Wood industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Cox Industries Inc.

Stella Jones

Universal Forest Products, Inc.

Koppers

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Weyerhaeuser Company

Trex Company, Inc.

Westminster Industries Ltd.

Setra Group

Building Products Plus

James Latham plc

Metsa Group

Goodfellow

By Type:

Board

Log

Others

By Application:

Building Material

Track and Infrastructure

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pressure-Treated Wood Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Board

1.2.2 Log

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Building Material

1.3.2 Track and Infrastructure

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Pressure-Treated Wood Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Pressure-Treated Wood Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Pressure-Treated Wood Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Pressure-Treated Wood Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Pressure-Treated Wood Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Pressure-Treated Wood (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Pressure-Treated Wood Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Pressure-Treated Wood Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Pressure-Treated Wood (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Pressure-Treated Wood Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Pressure-Treated Wood Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Pressure-Treated Wood (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Pressure-Treated Wood Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Pressure-Treated Wood Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Pressure-Treated Wood Market Analysis

3.1 United States Pressure-Treated Wood Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Pressure-Treated Wood Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Pressure-Treated Wood Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Pressure-Treated Wood Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Pressure-Treated Wood Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Pressure-Treated Wood Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Pressure-Treated Wood Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Pressure-Treated Wood Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Pressure-Treated Wood Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Pressure-Treated Wood Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Pressure-Treated Wood Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Pressure-Treated Wood Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Pressure-Treated Wood Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Pressure-Treated Wood Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Pressure-Treated Wood Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

..…continued.

