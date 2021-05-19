May 2021 Report on Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

SGL Group

Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.

Hyosung Corporation

TenCate NV

Cytec Solvay Group

Teijin Limited

DowAksa

Zoltek Companies, Inc.

Kringlan Composites AG

Gurit Holding AG

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

Plasan Carbon Composites

Toray Industries

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

By Type:

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based CFRTP

Pitch-based CFRTP

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Wind Turbines

Construction

Sport Equipment

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based CFRTP

1.2.2 Pitch-based CFRTP

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Consumer Electronics

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Wind Turbines

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Sport Equipment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Analysis

3.1 United States Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Consumption Volume from 2015

..…continued.

