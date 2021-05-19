May 2021 Report on Global Toluene Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Toluene is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Toluene, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Toluene industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Royal Dutch Shell
Apurv Chemicals
GS Caltex
Reliance Industries Limited
BASF SE
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
BP India
China National Petroleum Corporation
Covestro AG
CPC Corporation
SK Innovations
Eon Mobil Corporation
Formosa Chemical & Fiber Corporation
By Type:
Benzene & Xylene
Toluene Diisocyanates
Solvents
Gasoline Additives
Others (Benzaldehyde and Benzoic Acid)
By Application:
Drugs
Dyes
Blending
Cosmetic Nail Products
Others (TNT, Pesticides, and Fertilizers)
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Toluene Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Benzene & Xylene
1.2.2 Toluene Diisocyanates
1.2.3 Solvents
1.2.4 Gasoline Additives
1.2.5 Others (Benzaldehyde and Benzoic Acid)
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Drugs
1.3.2 Dyes
1.3.3 Blending
1.3.4 Cosmetic Nail Products
1.3.5 Others (TNT, Pesticides, and Fertilizers)
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Toluene Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Toluene Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Toluene Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Toluene Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Toluene Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Toluene (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Toluene Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Toluene Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Continued…
