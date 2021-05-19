May 2021 Report on Global Composite Bearings Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Composite Bearings is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Composite Bearings, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Composite Bearings industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

PPG Industries Inc.

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Hexion Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited

SGL Group

Jushi Group Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

Johns Manville Corporation

Carbon Mods

Cytec Industries Inc.

Teijin Limited

AGY Holdings Corp.

Taekwang Industries Co Ltd.

Owens Corning

By Type:

Infusion Process

Compression Molding Process

Injection Molding Process

Pultrusion Process

Other Processes

By Application:

Marine

Construction & Infrastructure

Pipe & Tank

Electrical & Electronics

Other End-Use Industries

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Composite Bearings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Infusion Process

1.2.2 Compression Molding Process

1.2.3 Injection Molding Process

1.2.4 Pultrusion Process

1.2.5 Other Processes

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Marine

1.3.2 Construction & Infrastructure

1.3.3 Pipe & Tank

1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.5 Other End-Use Industries

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

Continued…

