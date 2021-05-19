United Kingdom Tire Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis

“A research report on United Kingdom Tire Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-76179

United Kingdom comprises England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, with England being the largest country in terms of population and area. England accounts for the highest number of vehicles in the UK, and contributes more than four-fifths of the total tire demand in the region. London, owing to its expanding population and large vehicle fleet size, is the largest generator of tire demand in the United Kingdom. Most of the leading global automotive OEMs like Nissan, Land Rover, Toyota, Honda, DAF, etc., operate their production facilities in the UK, which consequently, creates huge demand for tires in the country.

According to “United Kingdom Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2021″”, tire market in the United Kingdom is projected to surpass US$ 6 billion by 2021. United Kingdom tire market is predominantly replacement driven, owing to large and expanding vehicle fleet size in the country. In 2015, the country’s tire market was dominated by the passenger car tire segment, which accounted for more than 80% of the total tire demand in the UK, followed by light commercial vehicle and medium & heavy commercial vehicle tires. A major portion of demand for tires in the country emanates from London and South East regions due to their large automobile fleet size and high level of urbanization. Few of the leading global tire companies operating in the United Kingdom include Michelin, Pirelli, Goodyear-Dunlop, Bridgestone, Continental, Kumho and Yokohama. “United Kingdom Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2021” report elaborates the following aspects of tire market in the United Kingdom:

• United Kingdom Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – Passenger Car Tires, Light Commercial Tires, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tires, Off-The-Road (OTR) Tires & Two-Wheeler Tires

• Policy & Regulatory Landscape

• Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities

• Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based on both primary and secondary sources. Primary research includes interviews with vehicle manufactures, tire companies, distributors, retailers and industry experts. Secondary research includes an exhaustive search of relevant publications such as company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Table of Content1. Research Methodology

2. Analyst View

3. Product Overview

4. United Kingdom Tire Production Overview

5. United Kingdom Tire Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car (PC), LCV, Two-Wheeler, M&HCV and OTR)

5.2.2. By Company

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

6. United Kingdom Passenger Car (PC) Tire Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Sedan/SUV, Hatchback and Hybrid)

6.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

7. United Kingdom Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Tire Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

8. United Kingdom Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) Tire Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

9. United Kingdom Off-The Road (OTR) Tire Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Mining & Construction Equipment, Agriculture Equipment and Others)

9.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

