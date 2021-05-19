May 2021 Report on Global Dry Mortar Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Dry Mortar is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Dry Mortar, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Dry Mortar industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Henkel
Greco Asia Sdn Bhd
E.Mix
Saint-Gobain Weber
Alliance Drymix (ADX) Sdn Bhd
Sika
S3 Technologies
Corporate Excelsior (M) Sdn Bhd
By Type:
EIFS Products (major EPS and XPS)
Wall Renders and Plasters (Interior and Exterior)
Tile Adhesives/ Grouts
Floor Screeds, include Thick Floor Screeds and Thin Floor Screeds (SLU)
Bricklaying/ Masonry Mortar
Other
By Application:
Home Decoration Industry
Construction Industry
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Dry Mortar Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 EIFS Products (major EPS and XPS)
1.2.2 Wall Renders and Plasters (Interior and Exterior)
1.2.3 Tile Adhesives/ Grouts
1.2.4 Floor Screeds, include Thick Floor Screeds and Thin Floor Screeds (SLU)
1.2.5 Bricklaying/ Masonry Mortar
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Home Decoration Industry
1.3.2 Construction Industry
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Dry Mortar Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Dry Mortar Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Dry Mortar Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Dry Mortar Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Dry Mortar Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Dry Mortar (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Dry Mortar Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Dry Mortar Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Dry Mortar (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Dry Mortar Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Dry Mortar Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Dry Mortar (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Dry Mortar Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Dry Mortar Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
Continued…
