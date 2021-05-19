May 2021 Report on Global Filtration Paper Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Filtration Paper is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Filtration Paper, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Filtration Paper industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
Microclar
Sartorius
Pitco
Sterlitech Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Polymer Papers
Papcel
Great Lakes Filters LLC
CPS Filtration Inc.
Eastar Filter Industry Co., Ltd.
GE Healthcare
General Filtration
By Type:
Hardwood
Softwood
Mineral fibers
Fiber crops
By Application:
Liquid and Gas Giltration
Gas Processing
Oil Refining
Chemicals
Petrochemicals
Automotive
Rotating Equipments
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Filtration Paper Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Hardwood
1.2.2 Softwood
1.2.3 Mineral fibers
1.2.4 Fiber crops
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Liquid and Gas Giltration
1.3.2 Gas Processing
1.3.3 Oil Refining
1.3.4 Chemicals
1.3.5 Petrochemicals
1.3.6 Automotive
1.3.7 Rotating Equipments
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Filtration Paper Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Filtration Paper Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Filtration Paper Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Filtration Paper Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Filtration Paper Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Filtration Paper (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Filtration Paper Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Filtration Paper Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Filtration Paper (Volume and Value) by Application
Continued…
