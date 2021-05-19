May 2021 Report on Global Propylene Glycol Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Propylene Glycol is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Propylene Glycol, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Propylene Glycol industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Trinternational
Oleon
Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial
Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology
Chaoyang Chemicals
SKC Co., Ltd.
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Global Bio-Chem Technology Group
Haike Chemical Group
Helm AG
Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.
Huntsman Corporation
Qingdao Shida Chemical
Dongying Hi-Tech Spring Chemical Industrial
Arrow Chemical Group
Golden Dyechem
Temix International
Royal Dutch Shell
The DOW Chemical Company
Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company
Adeka Corporation
Asahi Glass
BASF SE
Oxyde Belgium
Ineos Oxide
Manali Petrochemicals Limited
By Type:
Petroleum-Based PG
Bio-Based PG
By Application:
Unsaturated Polyester Resin
Food
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
Antifreeze & Functional Fluids
Liquid Detergents
Plasticizers
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Propylene Glycol Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Petroleum-Based PG
1.2.2 Bio-Based PG
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resin
1.3.2 Food
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
1.3.4 Antifreeze & Functional Fluids
1.3.5 Liquid Detergents
1.3.6 Plasticizers
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Propylene Glycol Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Propylene Glycol Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Propylene Glycol Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Propylene Glycol Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Propylene Glycol Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Propylene Glycol (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Propylene Glycol Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Propylene Glycol Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Propylene Glycol (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Propylene Glycol (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Propylene Glycol Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
Continued…
