May 2021 Report on Global Propylene Glycol Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Propylene Glycol is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Propylene Glycol, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Propylene Glycol industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Trinternational

Oleon

Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial

Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology

Chaoyang Chemicals

SKC Co., Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group

Haike Chemical Group

Helm AG

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

Huntsman Corporation

Qingdao Shida Chemical

Dongying Hi-Tech Spring Chemical Industrial

Arrow Chemical Group

Golden Dyechem

Temix International

Royal Dutch Shell

The DOW Chemical Company

Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company

Adeka Corporation

Asahi Glass

BASF SE

Oxyde Belgium

Ineos Oxide

Manali Petrochemicals Limited

By Type:

Petroleum-Based PG

Bio-Based PG

By Application:

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

Food

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

Antifreeze & Functional Fluids

Liquid Detergents

Plasticizers

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Propylene Glycol Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Petroleum-Based PG

1.2.2 Bio-Based PG

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resin

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

1.3.4 Antifreeze & Functional Fluids

1.3.5 Liquid Detergents

1.3.6 Plasticizers

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Propylene Glycol Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Propylene Glycol Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Propylene Glycol Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Propylene Glycol Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Propylene Glycol Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Propylene Glycol (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Propylene Glycol Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Propylene Glycol Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Propylene Glycol (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Propylene Glycol (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Propylene Glycol Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Continued…

