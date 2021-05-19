May 2021 Report on Global E-Juice Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for E-Juice is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of E-Juice, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the E-Juice industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Angry Vape

Cosmic Fog Vapors

HALO

OMG

Monster Vape

By Type:

6mg Nicotine

3mg Nicotine

0mg Nicotine

12mg Nicotine

By Application:

Online Store

Direct Selling

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 E-Juice Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 6mg Nicotine

1.2.2 3mg Nicotine

1.2.3 0mg Nicotine

1.2.4 12mg Nicotine

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Online Store

1.3.2 Direct Selling

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global E-Juice Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global E-Juice Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global E-Juice Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global E-Juice Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global E-Juice Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global E-Juice (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global E-Juice Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global E-Juice Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global E-Juice (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global E-Juice Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global E-Juice Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global E-Juice (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global E-Juice Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global E-Juice Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States E-Juice Market Analysis

3.1 United States E-Juice Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States E-Juice Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States E-Juice Consumption Structure by Application

Continued…

