May 2021 Report on Global  Fungicides Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends for 2015-2027

The Global market for Fungicides is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Fungicides, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Fungicides industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

FMC Corporation

DOW Agroscience LLC

Bayer AG

Nufarm Ltd

Syngenta

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

Natural Industries

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd

Pesticide Company Consolidations

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd

Monsanto

BASF SE

Cheminova A/S

By Type:

Grains and Cereals Fungicides

Non-crop-based Fungicides

Oilseed-based Fungicides

Fruits and Vegetables-based Fungicides

Turf and Ornamentals-based Fungicides

Others

By Application:

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Fungicides Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Grains and Cereals Fungicides

1.2.2 Non-crop-based Fungicides

1.2.3 Oilseed-based Fungicides

1.2.4 Fruits and Vegetables-based Fungicides

1.2.5 Turf and Ornamentals-based Fungicides

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Cereals and Grains

1.3.2 Oilseeds and Pulses

1.3.3 Fruits and Vegetables

1.3.4 Turf and Ornamentals

1.3.5 Others

….. continued

