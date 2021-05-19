May 2021 Report on Global Rare Metals market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Rare Metals, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Rare Metals industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Rare Elements Resources Ltd.

Chinalco Yunnan Copper Resources Ltd.

Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel

Lynas Corporation Ltd.

Great Western Minerals Group

China Rare Earth Holdings

Molycorp

Avalon Rare Metals

Greenland Rare Earth and Energy Ltd.

Indian Rare Earths

Alkane Resources

Arafura Resources

Rare-Earth Hi-Tech Co

By Type:

Cerium

Lanthanum

Neodymium

Praseodymium

Others

By Application:

Catalyst

Magnets

Ceramics

Metallurgy

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Table of Content :

1 Market Overview

1.1 Rare Metals Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Cerium

1.2.2 Lanthanum

1.2.3 Neodymium

1.2.4 Praseodymium

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Catalyst

1.3.2 Magnets

1.3.3 Ceramics

1.3.4 Metallurgy

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Rare Metals Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Rare Metals Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Rare Metals Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Rare Metals Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Rare Metals Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Rare Metals (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Rare Metals Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Rare Metals Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Rare Metals (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Rare Metals Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Rare Metals Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Rare Metals (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Rare Metals Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Rare Metals Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

