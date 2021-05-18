The global “recombinant vaccines market” size is expected to reach USD 25.32 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.3% between 2019 to 2027. The introduction of innovative recombinant vaccines owing to the incidence of several infectious viruses such as coronavirus and hepatitis B will uplift the market potential during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Recombinant Vaccines Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Subunit and Live Attenuated), By Route of Administration (Parenteral and Oral), By Disease Indication (Human Papillomavirus (HPV), Hepatitis B, Rotavirus, Herpes Zoster, Meningococcal B, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers and Others) and Geography Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 10.82 billion in 2019.

The coronavirus emergency has given immense loss to industries and sectors across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/recombinant-vaccines-market-101935

Market Driver :

Development of Novel Vaccines by Significant Players to Augment Growth

The growing prevalence of diseases and viruses has led to huge investments in R&D for the development of innovative drugs and vaccines. The production of vaccines in larger quantities to relieve the population and prevent the risk of vaccine unavailability. The rising focus of key players towards advanced DNA technology, genomics, and other biotechnology techniques can further enhance the production and thus, benefit the market effectively. Furthermore, the stellar sales of novel products will subsequently boost the growth of the market. For instance, Merck’s Gardasil sales sprouted to US$ 3.7 billion in 2019 from US$ 1.7 billion in 2014. The vast majority of the population affected by Hepatitis B is predicted to be an essential factor in promoting the expansion of the market. As per the Hepatitis B Foundation, every year 30 million people are infected by the hepatitis B virus. Besides, the rising government initiatives and immunization programs will certainly create opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Recombinant Vaccines Market:

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K, Europe)

Merck & Co., Inc (New Jersey, U.S)

Dynavax Technologies (California, U.S)

Pfizer Inc (New York, U.S)

Sanofi S.A (France, Europe)

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd (India, Asia Pacific)

Novartis AG (Switzerland, Europe)

Other Prominent Players

Related Report:

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Growth Analysis

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Revenue

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Manufacturers

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Drivers

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Research Methodology

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Future Growth

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Devlopment Strategy

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Industry

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Overview

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Segments

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Competitive Landscape

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Demand

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Key Players

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Business Opportunities

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Analysis

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Growth

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Trends

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Share

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Size

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs