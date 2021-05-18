The global “continuous renal replacement therapy market” size is expected to gain momentum and reach USD 1,811.5 million by 2027 on account of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes that leads to kidney issues. A published report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Systems, and Consumables), By Modality (Slow continuous ultrafiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, and Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” states that the value of this market was USD 986.4 million in the year 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% between 2020 and 2027.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Prevalence of Acute Kidney Injury to Propel Growth

Some of the factors promoting the continuous renal replacement therapy market growth include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and others that ultimately leads to kidney disorders. In addition to this, the rise in geriatric population and the increasing cases of acute kidney problems are likely to add impetus to the market in the coming years. Moreover, the rise in coronavirus positive cases mostly among the geriatric population and the rising rate of kidney cases among severely ill patients are likely to augment demand for continuous renal replacement therapy in the forthcoming years.

However, the stringent regulations imposed by the Food and Drug Administration on the approval of various products may pose a serious challenge to the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the advent of medical technologies and rising investments in research and development of novel therapeutics are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the CRRT market in the coming years.

Some of the Key Players of the Market for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy includes:

Braun Medical Inc. (Pennsylvania, United States)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Toray Medical Co., Ltd (Tokyo, Japan)

Medtronic Plc

Baxter International Inc. (Illinois, United States)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Bad Homburg, Germany)

NIPRO Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

NxStage Medical, Inc., (Massachusetts, United States)

Others

