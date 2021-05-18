The global “kidney stone management market” size is expected to rise prominently on account of the increasing cases of kidney stone among people worldwide. This is further attributed to the formation of crystal-like substances such as uric acid, oxalate, and calcium which cannot be diluted in the urine as a result of consuming food and drinks that are rich in phosphate and oxalate. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Kidney Stone Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Lithotripsy, Ureteroscopy, and Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL) By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” states that the market was valued at USD 1.47 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach USD 2.21 billion by the end of 2027.

Currently, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many devastating effects on both human life and the world economy. Lockdown is followed globally and this has impacted most businesses, both on national and international levels. However, we hope to overcome this panic phase soon and things would get back to normal with support from the government. We, at Fortune Business Insights, are offering special reports on various markets that have exhibited a significant impact owing to the coronavirus.

Some of the Key Players of this Market Include:

Lumenis (Israel)

R. Bard Inc. (BD) (US)

Cook Medical Inc. (US)

DirexGroup (Germany)

Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)

Olympus Corp. (Japan)

EDAP TMS (France)

STORZ MEDICAL AG (Switzerland)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Other players

Segment:

Ureteroscopy Segment to Draw Maximum Share Owing to its Low Recurrence Rates

Based on segmentation by type, the ureteroscopy segment earned 51.51% kidney stone management market share and emerged dominant. This is because it treats those stones that are invisible on an x-ray machine, followed by its high success and low recurrence rates, thereby aiding to the expansion of the overall urolithiasis management market.

