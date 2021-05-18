Flexitank Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global flexitank market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Flexitank Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Reusability (Single-Use and Reusable), By Product (Monolayer and Multilayer), By Loading Type (Top Loading and Bottom Loading), By Application (Food-Grade Liquids [Alcoholic Beverages; Edible Oils; Juices, Concentrates, and Syrups; and Others], Non-Hazardous Liquid Chemicals, and Pharmaceutical Liquids), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/flexitank-market-103047

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other flexitank market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Key Companies Operating in the Flexitank Market are:

• Qingdao BLT Packing Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)

• Qingdao LET Flexitank Co., Ltd. (China)

• LiquA Europe SLU (Spain)

• Qingdao LAF Packaging Co., Ltd. (China)

• LSM SA (Argentina)

• UWL Inc. (U.S.)

• FTS Container Packaging Co., Ltd. (China)

• SIA Flexitanks (Ireland, USA, Malaysia)

• BeFlexi (Cyprus)

• Hinrich Industries (Malaysia)

• TIBA (Spain)

• Flexible World Company Ltd. (Vietnam)

• Flexitank Group (Spain)

• Hillebrand (Germany)

• Braidco (UK)

• Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd.(India)

• VTG Tanktianer GmbH (Germany)

• Other Key Players

Increasing Regulatory Approvals will Help Companies Generate Huge Revenues

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of regulatory approvals has made the highest impact on market growth. In November 2019, SIA Flexitanks got approval from the Canadian CN Rail network and Norfolk Southern Rail network for shipping of flexitanks. SIA already has shipping approvals from CSX and BNSF rail networks and this approval will help the company expand its transportation over other regions. These approvals will open new territories and markets for the company and subsequently generate massive revenues in the coming years. SIA’s approval from CN and NSR networks will not just benefit the company but will also have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The report highlights a few of the other industry developments, similar to this and discusses their impact on market growth.

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Food and Chemical Manufacturing Hubs Will Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing number of food as well as chemical manufacturing units in several countries across this region will have a direct impact on the growth of the regional market. Additionally, the increasing efforts put in import as well as export activities will create several opportunities for market growth. As of 2019, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 245.42 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in North America will also witness considerable growth driven by the increasing transport activities for liquid chemicals through rail-based containers.

View press release for more information @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/06/23/2051804/0/en/Flexitank-Market-to-Rise-at-13-7-CAGR-till-2027-Increasing-Investment-in-Development-of-Sustainable-Products-will-Aid-Growth-says-Fortune-Business-Insights.html

Regional Analysis for Flexitank Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Flexitank Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Flexitank Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Flexitank Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

http://www.lambdafind.com/link/1036290/used-cooking-oil-market-size-growth-global-report-2020-2027https://techsite.io/p/2201608

https://www.homify.co.uk/ideabooks/7944502/used-cooking-oil-market-size-share-emerging-trends-demand-revenue-and-forecasts-research-2027

https://telegra.ph/Used-Cooking-Oil-Market-Size-Share-Emerging-Trends-Demand-Revenue-and-Forecasts-Research-2027-05-17

https://influence.co/foodbeverages/5f0c32ba6a7c256730b13dae/activities/60a2427e6a7c2568c0b8ba66/activity

http://gunjanvinodhinge123.affiliatblogger.com/51233132/used-cooking-oil-market-size-share-emerging-trends-demand-revenue-and-forecasts-research-2027

https://blogfreely.net/gunjanhinge/used-cooking-oil-market-size-share-emerging-trends-demand-revenue-and

http://gunjanvinodhinge123.diowebhost.com/54921178/used-cooking-oil-market-size-share-emerging-trends-demand-revenue-and-forecasts-research-2027

http://gunjanvinodhinge123.bluxeblog.com/31543178/used-cooking-oil-market-size-share-emerging-trends-demand-revenue-and-forecasts-research-2027

http://praptivinodhinge123.free-blogz.com/47353330/used-cooking-oil-market-size-share-emerging-trends-demand-revenue-and-forecasts-research-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245