Solid Waste Management Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global solid waste management market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Solid Waste Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Waste Type (Industrial Waste and Municipal Waste {Organic Matters, Paper, Plastic, Glass & Metal and Others}), By Treatment Method (Collection, Processing {Recycling & Composting} and Disposal {Landfilling & Open Dump and Incineration}) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other solid waste management market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the solid waste management solution providers operating in the market. They are as follows:

TANA Oy (Finland)

ALBA Group (Germany)

Stericycle Inc. (USA)

Remondis AG & Co. Kg (Germany)

Covanta Holdings Corporation (USA)

Biffa PLC (U.K.)

SUEZ Group (France)

Envac Group (Sweden)

Recology (USA)

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (USA)

Republic Services Inc. (USA)

Hitachi Zosen Corporation (Japan)

Clean Harbors Inc. (USA)

Veolia Environment S.A. (France)

Waste Management Inc. (USA)

Other vendors

Drivers & Restraints-

Advent of Smart Waste Management to Aid in Expansion of Market

Rapid industrialization and urbanization are the key factors propelling the solid waste management market growth. In addition to this, the advent of the new technological trends, such as smart waste management, is expected to boost the market. This, coupled with the advent of Internet of Things technologies with the potential of better waste collection process via optimization that also reduces the overall operational expenditure, will aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years.

On the contrary, managing solid waste is a long and tedious task and requires high capital and operational cost in terms of waste collection bins, vehicles, and processing equipment. Additionally, solid waste causes land and water pollution that requires a large number of trained workers for carrying out smooth operations to processes the waste. Therefore, the high requirement of manual labor is also set to hamper the market growth.

Segment-

Collection Segment to Cover Major Share Owing to its Labor Intensive Activity

The collection segment earned 56.6% share in 2019 and emerged dominant based on treatment method. This is because the collection of solid waste is completely labor-intensive and is the most crucial part of the process.

Regional Analysis for Solid Waste Management Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Solid Waste Management Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Solid Waste Management Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Solid Waste Management Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

