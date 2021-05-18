Membranes Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global membranes market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Membranes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (RO/FO, UF, NF, MF, and Others), By Applications (Water & wastewater treatment, Food & beverage, Gas separation and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other membranes market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the membrane manufacturers. They are as follows:

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan)

DuPont (U.S.)

SUEZ (France)

KOCH (U.S.)

Pentair plc (U.S.)

TOYOBA (Japan)

Hydranautics – A Nitto Group Company (U.S.)

Pall Corporation (U.S.)

Seccua GmbH (Germany)

Synder Filtration (U.S.)

Others

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Environmental Concerns to Accelerate Growth

Rapid industrialization and urbanization, especially in the developing countries is resulting in water pollution. Therefore, the strain on water resources is surging. The governments and regulatory bodies of several countries are implementing stringent norms and laws regarding industry discharge to control water pollution. The increasing environmental concerns have thus, compelled large portion of the industries to adopt membrane-based technology for curbing the level and severity of pollutants in their discharge streams. They are presently trying to comply with the regulations. Membranes play a vital role in providing zero liquid discharge (ZLD). It is helping the industries in lowering the environmental impact. However, fouled membrane can have harmful effects on its operations. This factor may obstruct the membranes market growth during the forthcoming years.

Segment-

Water & Wastewater Treatment Segment to Grow Rapidly Backed by Evolution of Technology

Based on application, the market is divided into gas separation, food & beverage, water & wastewater treatment, and others. Amongst these, the water & wastewater treatment segment held 45.9% membranes market share in 2019. Membranes were mainly developed owing to the sole purpose of water & wastewater treatment. Later, as the technology evolved, they found their application in a wide range of industries consisting of biomedical, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage. The emergence of membrane purification technologies has proved to be promising by meeting the urgent need for portable water.

Regional Analysis for Membranes Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Membranes Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Membranes Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Membranes Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

