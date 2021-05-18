Agro Textiles Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global agro textiles market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Agro Textiles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Shade Nets, Mulch Nets, Fishing Nets, Anti-Hail & Bird Protection, and Others), By Application (Agriculture, Aquaculture, Horticulture & Floriculture, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other agro textiles market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Key Companies Profiled in the Agro Textiles Market Research Report are:

Zhongshan Hongjun Nonwovens Co., Ltd. (China)

Hy-Tex (UK) Limited (U.K.)

Belton Industries (U.S.)

Beaulieu Technical Textiles (Belgium)

B&V Agro Irrigation Co. (India)

Diatex (France)

Neo Corp International Limited (India)

Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (China)

Tama (Japan)

SRF Limited (India)

Market Driver

Speedy Expansion of Urban Areas to Stimulate Market Growth

The Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the UN estimates that urban population around the world will sharply rise from the current 55% to 70% by 2050, amounting to an addition of 2.5 billion people in these areas. Urban spaces are characterized by hectic lifestyles, sedentary habits, pollution, and overconsumption of unhealthy foods. As a result, the demand for organic and naturally-derived snacks is increasing in these areas, reflecting a marked change in consumption trends around the world. Agro textiles such as capillary mats and mulch nets are witnessing steadily climbing demand as farmers struggle to increase their agriculture yield to meet the high food demand in urban sprawls. Moreover, the agro textiles market growth is being further accelerated by supportive government policies, especially in developing countries, promoting sustainable agriculture practices and use of modern technologies to improve productivity in agriculture.

Regional Analysis

High Reliance on Agriculture to Augment the Market in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is set to lead the agro textiles market share during the forecast period, with the region boasting a market size of USD 3,302.9 million in 2019. The main reason for the region’s preeminent position in the market is the excessive reliance of the developing economies of India and China on agriculture. Added to this is the high population of these and other countries in the region, which has exacerbated the need for greater agriculture productivity. As a result, the demand new-age materials and tools such as agro textiles in the farming sector are expected to soar in the forthcoming years.

Rapid advancements in aquaculture farming is anticipated to propel the market in North America, while the market in Europe is slated for steady expansion on account of increasing preference for bio-based agricultural textiles in the region.

Regional Analysis for Agro Textiles Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Agro Textiles Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Agro Textiles Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Agro Textiles Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

