Carbon Dioxide Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global carbon dioxide market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Carbon Dioxide Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Metal Fabrication, Medical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other carbon dioxide market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Key Companies Operating in the Carbon Dioxide Market are:

Linde plc (Ireland)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.)

Air Liquide (France)

Sicgil India limited (India)

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.(U.S.)

Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.(U.S.)

The Messer Group GmbH (Germany)

SOL Spa (Italy)

POET, LLC(U.S.)

Reliant Gases(U.S.)

India Glycols Limited (India)

Market Driver:

Heavy Demand for CO 2 in Oil and Gas Industry to Enhance Market Potential

The growing utilization of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology for the procurement of CO 2 from the carbon emissions produced by biomass power plants, cement manufacturing, and consumption of fossil fuels for electricity generation will contribute effectively to the growth of the market. This process also aids in lowering carbon emission in the atmosphere and preventing air pollution. The increasing application of carbon dioxide in the oil & gas industry for enhanced oil recovery will incite the practice of CCS technology for capturing CO 2. The growing cognizance about the benefits of CCS such as, reduced CO 2 emissions, positive environmental impact, and maintain ecological balance will escalate the adoption of the is technology. In addition, the rising implementation of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology around the globe can be an essential factor in bolstering the growth of the market in the foreseeable future.



Regional Analysis:

Advancement in Carbon Attainment Methods to Aid Expansion in North America

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 3.62 Billion in 2019 and is likely to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the demand from the food & beverage and medical industry in the developing nations. For instance, China is one of the biggest suppliers of carbon dioxide around the world. The developing medical industry in India will promote the growth of the market in the region. The market in North America is predicted to rise tremendously during the forecast period due to the high demand for CO 2 in oil recovery applications.

The increasing initiatives for the use of carbon dioxide in various industrial applications will enable speedy growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the technological advancement in CO 2 extraction methods will aid growth in North America. The market in Europe is likely to account for a significant share in the forthcoming years. The growth in the region is attributed to the use of carbon dioxide in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the food & beverage industry. Therefore, the demand for carbonated beverages will propel the market in the region. The market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the rising oil & gas exploration activities. The rising consumption of carbon dioxide in oil recovery activities to boost the market in the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis for Carbon Dioxide Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Carbon Dioxide Market:

