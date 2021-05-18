Inertial Navigation System Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global inertial navigation system market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Inertial Navigation System Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, by Component (Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, and Others), By Technology (Ring Laser Gyro, Mechanical Gyro, Fiber Optics Gyro, MEMS and Others), By Platform (Airborne, Ground, Maritime, and Space), By End User (Commercial, and Defense), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other inertial navigation system market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market are:

Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.)

Safran (France)

Thales Group (France)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (The U.S.)

General Electric Company (The U.S.)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (The U.S.)

VectorNav Technologies, LLC (The U.S.)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (The U.S.)

Trimble Navigation Ltd. (The U.S.)

Gladiator Technologies, Inc (The U.S.)

iXblue SAS (France)



Accounting to Massive Demand, Companies are Looking to Offer Technologically Sound Products

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. It highlights major strategies adopted by large scale companies and discusses in detail how these strategies have helped their businesses grow. It further discusses the impact of these strategies on the growth of the overall market. Among all factors, the efforts taken by companies to establish a wider consumer base have ultimately had the highest impact on the growth of the overall market in recent years.

In October 2018, Safran Electronics & Defense announced the launch of a new range of inertial navigations systems. The company introduced a new range of naval INS that can be used for applications in submarines. The company claims that this product can also be used in surface vehicles. Safran’s latest product will help the company generate massive revenue in the coming years. Accounting to the considerable consumer base of the company, its latest range of INS will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

North America Holds the Highest Market Share; Increasing use of Robotic Vehicles by Major Companies Will Aid Growth

The report highlights the ongoing market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America holds the highest market share. The increasing use of robotic vehicles in diverse applications will emerge in favor of the companies operating in the market. The increasing adoption of remotely operated vehicles in military applications will emerge in favor of market growth. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 5.15 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Asia Pacific will exhibit a significant CAGR in the coming years driven by the rising investment in the defense sector towards the integration of INS by major companies as well as government organizations.

Regional Analysis for Inertial Navigation System Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Inertial Navigation System Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Inertial Navigation System Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Inertial Navigation System Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

