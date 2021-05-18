Security Solutions Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global security solutions market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Security Solutions Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type [(Product: Fire Protection, Video Surveillance, Access Control, Entrance Control, Intruder Alarms, Thermal Cameras) and Services: Security Systems Integration, Remote Monitoring Services, Fire Protection Services, Video Surveillance Services], By End-User (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Government), and Regional Forecast, 2019- 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other security solutions market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Market Driver

Increasing Urbanization across the Globe to Create New Opportunities

The UN Department of Social and Economic Affairs (DESA) estimates that by 2050, roughly 68% of the world’s population will reside in urban areas. Urban agglomerations typically exert pressure on public safety and infrastructure, necessitating adoption of efficien Security Solutions to ensure orderly conduct of urban activities.

Technological advancements in surveillance systems powered by tools such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) can prove highly effective in monitoring public life in urban spaces, especially when cities worldwide are transitioning into smart cities. For example, the Ministry of Home Affairs in India granted permission to the Delhi Traffic Police to install an intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) to regulate traffic using AI-powered radar-based monitoring. The automation of traffic signals enabled by this system will aid the police to analyze data and manage traffic accordingly.

Regional Analysis

North America to Hold Lion’s Share in the Market; Asia-Pacific to Register Considerable Growth

North America generated USD 117.83 billion in revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the Security Solutions market share in the coming years owing to strong presence of global security system OEMs in the region. Furthermore, companies in this region are at forefront of technological advancements in security software and hardware, which provides a solid base for the market to grow. Lastly, the US is the world’s largest spender on military and is also known to be the quickest adopter of advanced military technologies, which will further strengthen the position of the region in this market. In Asia-Pacific, the market will be primarily driven by the swift modernization of militaries, especially in India, China, and Japan, fueled by steadily rising defense expenditures.

