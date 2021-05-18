Thermal Paper Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global thermal paper market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Thermal Paper Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Width (2.25”, 3.125”, and Others), By Printing Technology (Direct Thermal, Thermal Transfer, and Others), By Application (Point-of-Sale, Tags & Labels, Ticketing, Lottery & Gaming, Medical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/thermal-paper-market-102811

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other thermal paper market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of key companies profiled in the Thermal Paper Market Research Report are:

Lecta (Spain)

Hansol Paper (Korea)

Appvion Operations, Inc. (USA)

Domtar Corporation (USA)

Ricoh Industrie France SAS (France)

Mitsubishi Hi-Tech Paper (Germany)

Koehler Paper Group (Germany)

Kanzaki Specialty Papers, Inc. (USA)

Jujo Thermal Ltd. (Finland)

Oji Paper Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Kanzan Spezialpapiere GmbH (Germany)

Iconex LLC (UK)

Telemark Diversified Graphics (USA)

Panda Paper Roll (China)

Nakagawa Manufacturing (USA), Inc. (USA)

Suzhou Xiandai Paper Production Co., Ltd. (China)

PG Paper Company Ltd. (UK).

Thermal Paper China (China)

Chenming Group (China)

Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Co., Ltd. (China)

Other Key Players

Thermal paper is a specialty paper that is usually coated with a material that helps the paper transform its color when subjected to heat. The increasing applications of thermal paper are attributable to the favourable properties of the product. It is widely used in applications that require quick and short print slips including ATMs and other places that print out receipts. The growing product applications, coupled with the massive investment in the development of efficient products, will ultimately emerge in favor of the growth of the market in the coming years. The product is inclusive of easily derivable compounds as well as material available in abundance. The increasing investment in the research and development of efficient thermal paper will contribute to the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies will emerge in favor of market growth.

Company Mergers Are Proving Beneficial for Existing Businesses

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Due to healthy market competition, several companies are looking to adopt strategies that will help them establish a strong position in the global market. It is observed that company mergers and collaborations are a growing trend among major businesses across the world.

In February 2020, Koehler Paper Group announced that it has completed the acquisition of Beaver Paper and Graphic Media Inc. The company is a manufacturer of sublimation media; a product that is used widely in the digital printing industry. Through this acquisition, the company will look to combine the portfolio of both the companies and improve the overall sales and distribution of sublimation media across the world. Koehler’s acquisition of Beaver will help the company establish a formidable position in the global market. Additionally, this acquisition will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

View press release for more information @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/05/26/2038707/0/en/Thermal-Paper-Market-Size-Worth-USD-5-85-Billion-by-2027-Increasing-Applications-Across-Diverse-Industry-Verticals-to-Aid-Growth-says-Fortune-Business-Insights.html

Regional Analysis for Thermal Paper Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Thermal Paper Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Thermal Paper Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Thermal Paper Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

https://plentyofclassifieds.com/25695/seed-treatment-market-size–share—industry-report–2018-2025-.html

https://vocal.media/stories/seed-treatment-market-size-key-companies-trends-growth-and-regional-forecasts-research-2027

https://mixi.jp/view_diary.pl?id=1979281874&owner_id=67800779

https://notepin.co/shared/gtuves727xk7a

http://www.ekademia.pl/blog/hingeprapti1093/seed-treatment-market-size-key-companies-trends-growth-and-regional-forecasts-research-2027

https://mymediads.com/marketing_articles/68386

http://2learnhow.com/story.php?title=seed-treatment-market-size-key-companies-trends-growth-and-regional-forecasts-research-2027

http://appstunes.com/story.php?title=seed-treatment-market-size-key-companies-trends-growth-and-regional-forecasts-research-2027

https://www.blockdit.com/posts/60a3a47f82a9dd0c3c4cac2b

https://mamby.com/p/seed-treatment-market-size-key-companies-trends-growth-and-regional-forecasts-research-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245